NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

-- The Bookshelf Journeyers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Meade County Senior Center downstairs library. The Valentine's month theme is marital love. This club meets on the third Thursday of every month. For more information, call Dorothy, 720-5467.

-- History at High Noon meets at noon Feb. 21 in the community room at Sturgis Public Library. Bring your own lunch and hear Mark Keffeler's program about the Keffeler family’s history. Coffee provided. History at High Noon is presented on the third Friday of most months and focuses on the region and the people that make it what it is.

-- The popular Progressive Theater event returns at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. Three one-acts plays will be presented -- one play each at Stingers Saloon, the Sturgis Wine Bar, and the Fireside. Food will be served at each location, along with a cash bar option from each establishment. Three groups of 28 audience members will “progress” to each of the venues throughout the evening. Tickets are $20 each with a limit of six tickets per person. For tickets and information, call Marlene, 605-347-1375 or Chris 605-347-1795.

Fundraiser benefits Special Olympics