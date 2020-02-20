NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Professor to speak on suffrage pioneer
DEADWOOD | The Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood is hosting Preservation Thursday at noon Feb. 20. Admission is by donation.
Black Hills State University history professor Kelly Kirk will present "In Line with Mighty Forces: Ida Crouch-Hazlett’s Black Hills Woman Suffrage Campaign." From April to August 1898, Ida Crouch-Hazlett, a professional woman suffrage organizer with the National American Woman Suffrage Association, toured the mining towns of the Black Hills.
She traveled by herself, attempting to revive local suffrage organizations, develop leadership, and raise funds for the statewide campaign. Throughout her travels, Crouch-Hazlett corresponded regularly with the leadership of the state Equal Suffrage Association, updating them on her successes and perceived failures.
Crouch-Hazlett's letters document the ups and downs of life on the campaign trail. The letters provide unique insight into the 1898 campaign, the struggles that existed between the state and national suffrage organizations, and the difficulties of campaigning in a rural state.
Arts council hosts book group, theater
STURGIS | The Sturgis Area Arts Council announces several events this week.
-- The Bookshelf Journeyers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Meade County Senior Center downstairs library. The Valentine's month theme is marital love. This club meets on the third Thursday of every month. For more information, call Dorothy, 720-5467.
-- History at High Noon meets at noon Feb. 21 in the community room at Sturgis Public Library. Bring your own lunch and hear Mark Keffeler's program about the Keffeler family’s history. Coffee provided. History at High Noon is presented on the third Friday of most months and focuses on the region and the people that make it what it is.
-- The popular Progressive Theater event returns at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. Three one-acts plays will be presented -- one play each at Stingers Saloon, the Sturgis Wine Bar, and the Fireside. Food will be served at each location, along with a cash bar option from each establishment. Three groups of 28 audience members will “progress” to each of the venues throughout the evening. Tickets are $20 each with a limit of six tickets per person. For tickets and information, call Marlene, 605-347-1375 or Chris 605-347-1795.
Fundraiser benefits Special Olympics
SPEARFISH | Black River Revue performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Crow Peak Brewing Company to raise funds for the Spearfish Special Olympics team. The money will go towards new uniforms for the Special Olympic teams as well as some other needed items.
Black River Revue is is knows for its freshwater bluegrass and Americana music from the twin ports of Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wisc. BBR has crafted its own sound made up of mostly original music which can be heard on their albums “Garbage Pickin,” “Spring Thaw” and “Just Can’t Win." "Just Can’t Win" has had radio play worldwide and has charted on independent and college radio states across the United States. It also was named album of the year 2017 in the Duluth Reader Weekly.
'Bright Star' musical this weekend
DEADWOOD | Black Hills State University Music Department and Matthews Opera House are partnering to present “Bright Star,” a bluegrass musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Performances will be Feb. 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 23, at Matthews Opera House. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youths 18 and younger and BHSU students.
Set in the 1920s and 40s against the rich backdrop of the American South, "Bridht Star" is an epic tale inspired by true events. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, "Bright Star" is the story of Alice Murphy, presented first, as a carefree young girl hopelessly in love with the mayor’s son and, later, as a successful magazine editor with a mysterious connection to a young man named Billy. Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past and unlocks a secret.
For tickets and information, call Matthews Opera House, 605-642-7973.
Celebrate Mardi Gras this weekend
DEADWOOD | Thousands of bead-wearing revelers will descend on Historic Deadwood Feb. 21 and 22 for the 2020 celebration of Mardi Gras. The popular party features a colorful parade, authentic Cajun food, Mardi Gras royalty, two nights of Zydeco music straight from New Orleans and more.
Each year, Deadwood's annual Mardi Gras festival gets bigger as crowds converge on the historic city to take part in the free festivities. It's one of the region's largest winter weekend gatherings.
The party starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 with the free Cajun Feast. Deadwood chefs will zest things up with Cajun-style offerings that can be enjoyed at various locations throughout Historic Deadwood.
After the feast, head to the Historic Franklin Hotel for dessert and enjoy the Masquerade Party starting at 8 p.m. featuring the coronation of the Mardi Gras King and Queen and live music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble.
On Feb. 22, sample Cajun food during the free Cajun Cook-off competition from 2-4 p.m. at various locations throughout Deadwood and vote for your favorite.
At 7 p.m. the annual Mardi Gras Parade begins on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Thousands of sets of beads will fly off the floats. At 9 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble take the stage again at the Historic Franklin Hotel on Main Street.
There's no charge to attend any of Deadwood's Mardi Gras festivities or to participate in the cook-off and parade. Cash and prizes will be awarded for parade entries in six different categories: Best Overall, Best Mardi Gras Theme, Best Lights, Mayor's Choice, Best Business and Community Spirit.
Night of the Arts hosts student teams
DEADWOOD | The Lead-Deadwood High School speech and debate team will be featured during Night of the Arts at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 for the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, 150 Sherman St., Deadwood. Admission is by donation and the building is wheelchair accessible. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The Lead-Deadwood High School speech and debate team is under the direction of Bree Oatman and Gwen Hess. The students will be presenting some of their individual pieces from the past performance year.
The speech and debate season runs from September until the end of February. Students compete in performance-based events including humorous interpretation, dramatic interpretation, duet, reader’s theater, poetry, program oral interpretation and non-original oratory.
Students can also compete in Congressional debate as well as public forum or Lincoln Douglas debate. There are three speech-writing events including original oratory, informative speaking and extemporaneous speaking. The team competes in 13 competitions each year as well as competing for a slot to attend the State Oral Interpretation Festival held in early December each year.
Deadwood History’s Education Director, Amanda Brown, will present the Lead-Deadwood speech and debate team with a check in the amount of $850. The gift is funded through the Walter and Frances Green Charitable Trust.
The event is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood History and Walter and Frances Green Charitable Trust.
Belle Fourche hosts awards dinner
BELLE FOURCHE | Tickets, table and event sponsorships are available now for the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce's annual Dinner & Awards.
The event will be March 12 at Belle Fourche Community Hall. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a silent auction from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m., with the chamber awards ceremony and chamber 2019-2020 report at 7:30 p.m.
The evening's theme is Visions of the '20s, featuring a look back on Belle Fourche Then and Now, with some added 1920s glamour and fun.
Dinner will be catered by by one of the chamber members, with specialty drinks and cocktails from the "Speakeasy" cash bar. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to come dressed in their best Gatsby-era getup, with the reminder that 1920s Belle Fourche included plenty of cowboys, too. There will be prizes for best dressed, best decorated table, a silent auction and more.