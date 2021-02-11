Northern Hills briefs

Chinese New Year party set for Feb. 20
DEADWOOD | Deadwood History’s Chinese New Year Party will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20.
According to a news release, children in grades K-6 are invited to hear how Chinese New Year is celebrated and why this holiday is important in Chinese culture and to Deadwood history. They will learn what the Year of the Ox means for 2021 and the traditions that make Chinese New Year so unique.
Students will create their own Chinese lantern and a Chinese Zodiac chart to take home. The workshop will also include a Chinese style lunch and a red envelope ceremony.
The program is free but reservations are required. Call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations or more information. Masks are required. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.
The workshop is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Bill Haas, The William Karl and Laura L. Haas Educational Endowment, the Walter and Frances Green Trust Fund, Edith Wong and Beatrice Wong, and Jade Palace.
Museum to hold auditions for 'Blarney!'
BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold auditions for its spring museum theatre production from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The production is a comedy entitled “Blarney!” and is about an unusual Irish girl who visits the Black Hills town of Rockerville. Strange things begin to occur and ultimately lead to the appearance of the Glocca Morra Monster, before the community restores order.
According to a news release, actors will learn about the history of the Irish in the Black Hills, and St. Patrick’s Day customs. They will also study the Irish stage dialect and learn a short dance.
Performances of “Blarney!” will be at 7 p.m. March 12 and 2 p.m. March 13.
No audition preparation or prior theatre experience is required, the news release said. There are approximately 12 roles, including leading roles for middle or high school students and supporting roles for grade school students.
Rehearsals will begin Feb. 21 and run Sunday-Thursday until production. Not all actors attend all rehearsals until production week when attendance is mandatory.
For more questions about “Blarney!” or museum theatre, call 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
— Journal staff