Northern Hills briefs

Chinese New Year party set for Feb. 20

DEADWOOD | Deadwood History’s Chinese New Year Party will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20.

According to a news release, children in grades K-6 are invited to hear how Chinese New Year is celebrated and why this holiday is important in Chinese culture and to Deadwood history. They will learn what the Year of the Ox means for 2021 and the traditions that make Chinese New Year so unique.

Students will create their own Chinese lantern and a Chinese Zodiac chart to take home. The workshop will also include a Chinese style lunch and a red envelope ceremony.

The program is free but reservations are required. Call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations or more information. Masks are required. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.

The workshop is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Bill Haas, The William Karl and Laura L. Haas Educational Endowment, the Walter and Frances Green Trust Fund, Edith Wong and Beatrice Wong, and Jade Palace.

Museum to hold auditions for 'Blarney!'