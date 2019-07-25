Days of '76 parades Friday, Saturday
Rodeo action is already underway this week during the 97th annual Days of '76 celebration in Deadwood.
The first of two days of parades is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday on historic Main Street in Deadwood, with a second parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The PRCA rodeo, which began Tuesday, continues Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with a Saturday afternoon performance at 1:30 p.m.
Johnson coming to Belle Fourche
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will travel to Belle Fourche next week to host the “Inside Scoop with Dusty."
Rep. Johnson will take questions and concerns from constituents in an open forum setting. Media and constituents are encouraged to attend.
The "Inside Scoop with Dusty? is Thursday, Aug. 1, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the Belle Inn Restaurant, 2511 5th Ave.
Community picnic now a fish fry
SPEARFISH | The Annual Spearfish Community Picnic, hosted by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, is being revamped into an old-fashioned Fish Fry.
The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the large shelter behind the band shell in Spearfish City Park on Canyon Street.
Gather with neighbors to celebrate our community and a great summer. Cheyenne Crossing will serve pike, perch or barbecued chicken with all the fixings.
While enjoying the beautiful park setting, secure a bid on silent auction items donated by local businesses.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Chamber office at the corner of Main and Kansas Streets, by calling 605-642-2626 or online at spearfishchamber.org.
Prices are adults $15, children (ages 2-8) $8, and children younger than age 2 are free.
Tickets will not be available at the event and must be purchased by August 6.
This event is kept affordable by sponsors Vast, Black Hills Energy, Black Hills Lifestyle, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Lueders, Montana Dakota Utilities, Captain Clean, State Farm Insurance - Lerwick, Wells Fargo Bank, VIP Properties, Wolff’s Plumbing & Heating, State Home Care Services, and Home Instead Senior Care.
Brunch topic is Aladdin Tipple
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s Aug. 3 First Saturday Brunch will feature Pam Thompson presenting on The Aladdin Tipple.
A tipple is a structure used at a mine to load the extracted product for transport, typically into railroad hopper cars. Aladdin was the site of 19th century coal mining, and the ore was transported to smelters in Lead and Deadwood.
Thompson is a Wyoming historian and the author of the book, "Around Aladdin.” Copies of this book are available for sale in the Tri-State Museum Gift Shop.
The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all. For more information about this and other programs held at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, please call 605-723-1200 or go to thetristatemuseum.com.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.