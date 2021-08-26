Northern Hills briefs

Roadwork impacts Sturgis traffic
South Dakota Department of Transportation crews are completing asphalt resurfacing operations on State Highway 79 between mile marker 118 and mile marker 130, seven miles north of Sturgis to the U.S. Highway 212 intersection. Asphalt resurfacing also began on State Highway 34 in Sturgis between mile markers 36 and 39.
Traffic on Highway 79 is reduced to one lane during working hours, with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car, during the milling and asphalt resurfacing portion of the project. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times on Highway 34. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, construction equipment, and workers adjacent to the roadway.
Work on the project includes milling the asphalt surface of the roadway and placing a new asphalt surface.
The prime contractor on the $9.2 million dollar project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND.
The overall completion date for this project is Oct. 30.
Bridge near Jorgensen Park closed
Officials with the city of Spearfish have become aware of a potential structural issue at the Jorgensen Park pedestrian bridge, which has been closed until further notice until the city can assess its safety for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
“We have contacted a structural engineer to evaluate the bridge and make recommendations regarding its structural soundness,” Public Works Director Brandy Kean said this week. “Public safety is our priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience the bridge closure may cause.”
City officials said pedestrian and bicycle traffic should use Hillsview Road as the closest crossing in the vicinity in the meantime.
Fall clean-up set for Sept. 10-12
The Spearfish Restricted Use Site will be waiving fees for residents of the city and Lawrence County between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sept. 10-12. Fees will be waived for residential disposal of all acceptable items on these days.
Household waste is not accepted. Regular fees apply to Freon-containing appliances and tires without rims. Refrigerators and freezers must have the doors removed upon drop off. Additional details are available online at www.cityofspearfish.com.
Museum seeks 'dinosaur' loans
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open an exhibit entitled “Dinosaur World” on Sept. 18. The exhibit will include fossils from the museum’s permanent collection and fossils loaned by other entities.
The exhibit will also examine the cultural impact of dinosaurs, and the museum is seeking help from the general public. Director Kristi Thielen said the museum will produce storyboards and photos about dinosaurs as a cultural phenomenon. All items would be returned to owners.
For more information about loaning an item, call Collections Archivist Jada Udager at 605-723-1200.
— Journal staff