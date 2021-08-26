Northern Hills briefs

Roadwork impacts Sturgis traffic

South Dakota Department of Transportation crews are completing asphalt resurfacing operations on State Highway 79 between mile marker 118 and mile marker 130, seven miles north of Sturgis to the U.S. Highway 212 intersection. Asphalt resurfacing also began on State Highway 34 in Sturgis between mile markers 36 and 39.

Traffic on Highway 79 is reduced to one lane during working hours, with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car, during the milling and asphalt resurfacing portion of the project. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times on Highway 34. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, construction equipment, and workers adjacent to the roadway.

Work on the project includes milling the asphalt surface of the roadway and placing a new asphalt surface.

The prime contractor on the $9.2 million dollar project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND.

The overall completion date for this project is Oct. 30.

Bridge near Jorgensen Park closed