Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood tree lighting set for Friday

DEADWOOD | The city of Deadwood will bring holiday cheer to Outlaw Square with the community Christmas tree lighting celebration beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Additional activities include free ice skating, cake, s'mores, hot chocolate and holiday treats to mark Outlaw Square's first birthday. At 5:30 p.m., the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce will present the 2020 awards with the official lighting of the community Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Organizers said to expect a special guest appearance of Santa Claus at 6:30 p.m.

All public parking in Deadwood, except the Broadway Parking Ramp, is free through Dec. 26. The city said any revenue placed in the parking meters and from the Broadway Parking Ramp will be donated to local nonprofit organizations throughout the holiday season.

Tri-State Museum plans Dec. 20 holiday fun day

BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold its final Family Fun Day of 2020 at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 with an event, "Christmas Crafts: Bells."