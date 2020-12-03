Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood tree lighting set for Friday
DEADWOOD | The city of Deadwood will bring holiday cheer to Outlaw Square with the community Christmas tree lighting celebration beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
Additional activities include free ice skating, cake, s'mores, hot chocolate and holiday treats to mark Outlaw Square's first birthday. At 5:30 p.m., the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce will present the 2020 awards with the official lighting of the community Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
Organizers said to expect a special guest appearance of Santa Claus at 6:30 p.m.
All public parking in Deadwood, except the Broadway Parking Ramp, is free through Dec. 26. The city said any revenue placed in the parking meters and from the Broadway Parking Ramp will be donated to local nonprofit organizations throughout the holiday season.
Tri-State Museum plans Dec. 20 holiday fun day
BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold its final Family Fun Day of 2020 at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 with an event, "Christmas Crafts: Bells."
Organizers said families will learn the history of bells — including Christmas bells — then get a chance to do some bell-related crafts, while watching holiday films on the television sets in the complex.
There will be a drawing for the holiday book, “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bell,” and free take-home packets with puzzles, games and info about bells will be available for all. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $2 per person, or free with membership. Masks are strongly suggested; sanitizing and social distancing will be utilized.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
For more information or to make reservations, call 605-723-1200.
— Journal staff
