Roundup Fall Festival
The Black Hills Roundup Fall Festival is Saturday at the Roundup grounds in Belle Fourche. There will be a cornhole tournament, farmers market, craft vendors, food truck and the S. HWY 85 Band.
The Roundup committee is in need of some cornhole boards. Anyone willing to lend boards is asked to contact Roundup chairman Keith Anderson. Signup deadline for the cornhole tournament is Thursday. Call 605-389-7013 to register.
Jeep Jamboree in Deadwood
The Jeep Brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Jeep Jamboree USA present the 27th Black Hills Jeep Jamboree, an annual off-road weekend of adventure that brings Jeep enthusiasts and their Jeep 4x4s and the outdoors together, at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood next week.
Registration is Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with trail rides on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 a.m. 7:30 p.m.
According to a release, Jeep Jamboree USA off-road treks have a long-standing tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors, the original manufacturer of Jeep vehicles, created Jeep Jamborees and paved the way for the off-road tradition ever since.
For more information about annual Jeep Jamboree USA tour events, go to jeepjamboreeusa.com.
VA clinic opening in Pierre mall
The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills Health Care System and STG International, Inc., invites veterans, their families and the public to a ribbon cutting and resource fair on Sept. 18, at the new clinic location at 1615 North Harrison Ave., Ste. 20, inside the Northridge Mall in Pierre.
All are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting and short remarks at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the clinic. Veterans are encouraged to stop by anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to meet the staff, tour the spacious clinic and learn more about all the clinic services. There will be information booths set up to provide resources and assistance about a variety of VA programs. Enrollment staff will be on site for veterans who have questions about their eligibility for health care.
Plan update meetings set
You have free articles remaining.
The Lawrence County Commission and Planning and Zoning Board invites anyone who lives, works or does business in Lawrence County to attend an upcoming Comprehensive Plan Update Community Stakeholder Meeting.
Meeting dates:
Monday, Sept. 30 at Hale Hall in Whitewood.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Days of ’76 Museum, Mary Adams Room in Deadwood.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Spearfish Rec & Aquatics Center in Spearfish.
Thursday, Oct. 3 at Nemo Community Center in Nemo.
All meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
These meetings will center around discussions about the county’s progress on implementing the existing Comprehensive Plan, and information will be gathered about issues impacting Lawrence County today and into the future.
The Comprehensive Plan is a policy guide for decisions that affect the physical and socioeconomic development of Lawrence County. The Plan has been in place since the 1970s and is periodically updated to respond to changing circumstances and community needs.
Comprehensive Plan updates occurred in 1998 and 2005. This Comprehensive Plan update is anticipated to be completed in the spring/summer of 2020. Citizen response is needed to ensure that the Comprehensive Plan Update reflects the vision and needs of the Lawrence County community.
In addition to in-person meetings, there is a short survey to gather community information. Members of the public are asked to take the 5-minute community survey at lawrencecountycompplan.com by October 4.
For more information, contact Amber Vogt, avogt@lawrence.sd.us