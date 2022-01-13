Northern Hills briefs

Meade County names new auditor

The Meade County Commission on Tuesday appointed Helen Hall Jensen as the new county auditor to replace Kevin Forrester, who tendered his resignation effective Jan. 25.

Forrester was appointed to the auditor position in May after the resignation of Lisa Schieffer, who had held the elected office since 1999. Forrester is Meade County's facility manager and information technology director. He also was appointed to the Sturgis City Council in March to represent Ward 4.

Hall Jensen is the chief deputy auditor for the county. In Forrester's resignation letter, he recommended Hall Jensen for the new appointment. As the appointed county auditor, Hall Jensen will receive a salary of $65,000.

The appointment will be through March 2023. An election will be held for the auditor's position in 2022.

Spearfish doubles assessment fee

The Spearfish City Council voted last week to double the levy assessed for the city's annual special maintenance fee for streets from 40 cents per linear foot to 80 cents per linear foot, with a 100-foot limit.

The fee, also known as the front-foot assessment, has been in place since 2000. This is the first time the assessment has been increased. It helps to fund street maintenance projects in the city, which includes more than 80 miles of maintained streets.

Spearfish City Finance Officer Michelle DeNeui said the 80-cent-per-foot rate, with a $80 maximum annual fee, is projected to bring in about $251,000 when collected in 2023.

Military exhibit receives update

In early 2020, when the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche was closed due to the pandemic, most of the exhibits on the floor were refreshed with colorful paint, new photos and storyboards, and the addition of lights.

Only one major exhibit, the Military Exhibit, was not fully renovated at that time. Museum officials said the project would require more time and effort than could be given then.

Earlier this month, the museum and visitor center was closed for its annual cleaning. The main objective was to carry out the renovations that the Military Exhibit has long needed.

The red flannel that previously backed all six of the exhibit cases was both dated and an impediment to securely hanging photos, artifacts and storyboards. It was removed. Instead, each case was painted in bold red, white and blue. Johnson Electric put lights in each of the cases. The addition of the paint and the light have brightened the whole exhibit, which often seemed dark because of its placement at the back of the museum.

Once the painting was done and the lights installed, the content of each case was rearranged for maximum impact. The museum staff said the exhibit’s fresh, lighted look will make it an especially appealing place to visit, whether by locals or tourists who come during the summer season.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

— Journal staff

