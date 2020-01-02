NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Chip Away Pottery by William Lopez

Join local artist William Lopez on Jan. 8 at noon at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish as he breaks down the story behind his one-of-a-kind “chip away” pottery.

This will be an artist talk on the themes found in his work, his technique, and a display of some of his favorite pieces. This is a free event. Coffee and refreshments will be served

More information can be found on at: matthewsopera.com/event/chip-away-pottery-by-william-lopez/

Lakota, Dakota games resource guide

SDSU Extension recently released a resource guide on traditional Dakota and Lakota games. The free, downloadable guide contains six traditional Dakota games and six traditional Lakota games, including photos, instructions on how to play and how to craft the game pieces.

“The resource is easy-to-use and promotes physical activities for families, teachers in classrooms, tribal programs, and museum presenters, among others,” said Prairey Walkling, SDSU Extension Family and Community Health Field Specialist.