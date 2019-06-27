Audubon Society meeting
Prairie Hills Audubon Society's June monthly meeting is the evening of Friday, June 28 at the Spearfish City Park, in the North Shelter.
The meeting will be a discussion of current campaigns, such as trapping reform, stopping the nest predator bounty program, the region's mountain lion management, Greater Sage Grouse litigation, and other PHAS campaigns and business.
The meeting starts with a potluck from 6-6:45 p.m., with the meeting following from 6:45-8:45 p.m.
The public is welcome. For information, call Nancy Hilding at 605-787-6466.
Lions Club Kid's Fishing Derby
The Sturgis Lions Club and the Fort Meade Employees Association are sponsoring a Kid's Fishing Derby from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Lions Club Pond, off Highway 34 in northeast Sturgis.
Poles and bait will be supplied for participants who will compete for prizes in four age groups: 0-5 years, 6-9, 10-15, and 16-up.
Fireworks prohibited at Belle Fourche Reservoir
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the Bureau of Reclamation reminds residents and visitors that fireworks are prohibited on Belle Fourche Reservoir lands, including Rocky Point State Recreation Area, Belle Fourche Dam and lands directly managed by Reclamation.
“Ensuring the safety of our visitors and adjacent landowners is our highest priority, and the reservoir-wide restriction greatly reduces the risk of fire at the reservoir,” said Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office Manager Arden Freitag. “The risk of fires associated with fireworks has been a concern for many years. The reservoir’s large size and many remote locations often make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond quickly.”
For more information regarding this restriction or other issues pertaining to Belle Fourche Reservoir, visit usbr.gov/projects/index.php?id=71, or recreation.gov/camping/gateways/116.
Spearfish student attends summit
Tanner Walkins, chairman of the High School Democrats of South Dakota, attended the National High School Democrats of America Summit at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on June 23-27, 2019.
This event offered a variety of courses and speakers, some of which were expected to include Democratic presidential candidates.
Walkins is a junior at Spearfish High School.
New flags at the Center of the Nation monument
The Avenue of Flags at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is ready for the city’s many 4th of July festivities with the installation of new state flags.
“We were a little worried about getting all of them in time for the holiday,” said Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center Director Kristi Thielen, in a release.
“Often a shipment will contain 40 or 45 flags, but the remaining flags come separately over a week or two. We were lucky this time. All of them came together – and the city Parks and Cemetery crew was able to get them up right away.”
As in 2017, flags were “adopted” by residents and Belle Fourche supporters, in an effort to defray the cost of procuring them. Some people adopted more than one flag and some who adopted do not live in Belle Fourche, but grew up here in decades past.
The staff of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center would like to thank the following persons and businesses for adopting state flags: Manuel Pindrock, Margaret Logan, Gillette Fencing, Main Insurance, Deborah Carlsen, Dorothy Ross, Sheila Frost, Stacey Raisanen, Judy Farris, Connie Husband, Darlene Thompson, Cindy Johnson, Kayla Grams, Bea Wickstrom, Cindy Moore, Wayne Gilbert, Hills Interiors, John and Diane Morgan, Lon and Jana Dale, Grap’s Burgers and Brews, Mary Buchholz, Doris Benoit, Chari Hogsett, Dale and Diane Hemminger, Charlotte Fladmoe, Harry and Irene Haivala, Karlson Window Coverings, DD Maeder, Wells Fargo Bank, Krysti Weed, Bob Williams and Mike Reade.
For more information about the Avenue of Flags or the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 605-723-1200.
Deadwood gaming numbers up in May
An abnormally cold and wet May didn't deter visitors to Deadwood gaming establishments.
According to statistics released recently by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the May 2019 gaming handle showed a 5.12 percent increase, with slot machine handle increasing by 3.75 percent when compared to May 2018.
The table game handle drove the May increase; up 32.17 percent when compared to May 2018's table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,690,309 in "free-play" for the month of May, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $8,975,080 for May 2019.
"We are pleased that despite less than perfect May weather, Deadwood continued the positive results for 2019 in May,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "This is one of the strongest table games increases we have seen in quite a while.”
According to monthly data released by Deadwood’s City Finance Office, the hotel occupancy rate was down slightly in May when compared with May 2018 numbers.
Hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 48.26 percent this May, which is down 1.65 percent when compared to May 2018. However, due to increased inventory, Deadwood operators rented 584 more rooms than last year.
“Deadwood’s May occupancy rate change was also below the national average of 1.6 percent increase and well below the national hotel occupancy of 68.7 percent for May 2019,” said Rodman.