Contractors honored for hospital construction
Seven contractors and subcontractors who built the new Regional Health Custer Hospital and Clinic were honored on March 9 for their craftsmanship.
According to a release, builders involved in the Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital and the Regional Health Sturgis Hospital and Clinic addition received awards as well.
The builders were honored at the Construction Industry Center’s 64th Annual Meeting and Craftsmanship Awards. The CIC is the building industry organization for the Black Hills and areas of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and Nebraska.
In Custer, general contractor Scull Construction Services won awards for soffit panels, wall coverings and wood inlays at the new hospital, which opened in June 2018. Jorgensen Log Homes Inc. was honored for its work creating the distinctive log column inlays that flank the front entrance and the main lobby. Ceramic Designs Midwest Inc. won an award for tile work throughout the building.
Heil Mechanical Inc. won an award for plumbing and piping. Tessier’s Inc. won an award for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Freeman’s Electric Service Inc. was honored for electrical work. And Moss Rock Inc. of Custer won an award for courtyard landscaping, including the healing garden and walking path.
“The builders really put their hearts and souls into this amazing new healing center, and it shows. They deserve to be honored for their craftsmanship and skill,” said Mark Schmidt, President of the Regional Health Custer and Lead-Deadwood markets. “And the community of Custer deserves credit as well. They partnered with Regional Health to make their hospital a showcase for rural health care.”
At the Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital, WD Masonry and Concrete Inc. was honored for its stone, brick and other masonry work throughout the new facility, which opened Jan. 7. Hagen Glass, Windows & Siding won an award for wall panels, curtain walls, storefronts, glass canopies and vision control pieces. And Rangel Construction Co. was honored for its metal panel installation throughout the building.
In Sturgis, The Glass Shop was honored for its work on the curtain walls, storefronts and automatic entrances on the new addition to the Regional Health Sturgis Hospital and Clinic.
Career and Job Fair
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce and the Spearfish High School will be hosting the 7th Annual Career & Job Fair on Wednesday, March 27 from 1:45-3:15 p.m. at the high school.
A career fair connects students with many different professions, encouraging them to explore a variety of careers. These connections give community members a chance to interact with and share their expertise with students.
The event also serves as a job fair. This is an opportunity for local businesses to meet students face-to-face, explain their open positions, and potentially schedule an interview.
To host a table at the Career & Job Fair on March 27, register with the Spearfish Chamber by calling 605-642-2626 or emailing director@spearfishchamber.org.
'The Humans' performances announced
The Gold Camp Players community theatre at the Homestake Opera House (HHOH) announces the performances for Stephen Karam’s Tony Award-winning dark comedy play The Humans on March 22-24 and March 29-30.
Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for HHOH members and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or online in advance of performances at homestakeoperahouse.org.
The Humans is directed by Rob Andresen and assistant director is Sierra Ward. Set design/build is by Joel Edgar. Stage manager is Sherry Bea Smith, and Phelan Scherer is light/sound technician.
“The play doesn’t necessarily lay out the story line from start to finish,” says Andresen. “The play makes each person in the audience think for themselves, to create why and what happens by using their imagination.”