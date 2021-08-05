Northern Hills briefs

Spearfish bans open campfires
No open fires will be permitted in Spearfish City Campground from Aug. 6-15, city officials announced Monday.
According to a news release, the city has historically imposed this policy during dangerous fire conditions, based upon the density of the campground at full capacity and the proximity of the campground to the edge of the forest.
Guests will be allowed to cook with propane camping stoves and grills, the news release said. Visitors will be informed upon arrival of no open fires permitted. In addition, signs will be put up around the campground reminding guests of the policy.
Lead approves open containers
Open containers will be allowed on both sides of Lead’s Main Street during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
On Monday the Lead City Commission approved an open container request from the Lead Rally Committee, which would extend from the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to Dakota Shivers, on both sides of Main Street. The open container allows patrons to carry alcoholic beverages in a plastic container or a can, on the public street.
The permit is effective for the duration of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, from Aug. 6-15, from noon until midnight, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
In addition to the permit for the Rally event, the Lead City Commission also approved an open container permit for the Lead Arts and Antique Row group. The approval will allow open containers from the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to Dakota Shivers Brewery, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month. The approval is for every month through December.
Sturgis library closed during rally
The Sturgis Public Library will be closed from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14 during the annual motorcycle rally.
According to a news release, curbside service and home delivery will still be available by calling the library in advance, 605-347-2624.
The library is located at 1040 Harley-Davidson Way.
Museum hosts Family Fun Day
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will hold a Family Fun Day at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 entitled “Erupting Volcanoes.”
The day will include a short science film about volcanoes; then attendees can build a volcano and explode it on the museum’s grounds. There will be a drawing for the book, “Volcanoes: Why Do They Happen?” and everyone will receive a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and information about volcanoes. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are helpful by calling 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
— Journal staff and Associated Press reports