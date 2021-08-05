Northern Hills briefs

Spearfish bans open campfires

No open fires will be permitted in Spearfish City Campground from Aug. 6-15, city officials announced Monday.

According to a news release, the city has historically imposed this policy during dangerous fire conditions, based upon the density of the campground at full capacity and the proximity of the campground to the edge of the forest.

Guests will be allowed to cook with propane camping stoves and grills, the news release said. Visitors will be informed upon arrival of no open fires permitted. In addition, signs will be put up around the campground reminding guests of the policy.

Lead approves open containers

Open containers will be allowed on both sides of Lead’s Main Street during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

On Monday the Lead City Commission approved an open container request from the Lead Rally Committee, which would extend from the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to Dakota Shivers, on both sides of Main Street. The open container allows patrons to carry alcoholic beverages in a plastic container or a can, on the public street.