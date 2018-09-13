United Way kickoff in Sturgis
United Way of the Black Hills will celebrate its twentieth anniversary of working in Sturgis at its annual Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff luncheon at the Sturgis Armory Auditorium on Thursday (today) at 11:30 a.m.
After a luncheon, teams will help tackle service projects across the community.
Since 1998, United Way of the Black Hills has partnered with Sturgis to connect residents to nonprofit agencies and programs that better their health, education and financial stability.
Founding board members, Paul Bisson and Dave Hersrud, will speak at the luncheon. The luncheon also will recognize 20-year donors, top donors, founding board members, and past campaign chairs for their efforts in making the work UWBH does possible.
United Way of the Black Hills works with 21 nonprofits in Sturgis and hopes to raise $105,000 in Sturgis during this campaign. For more info on UWBH, visit unitedwayblackhills.org or call 605-343-5872.
Spirit of Dakota Nominees
Eight women have been nominated by their communities to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet in Huron.
They are Kay Ainslie, Philip; Marlys David, Parker; Bonnie Fuller, Lead; Dr. Patti Giebink, Sioux Falls; Maxine Johnson, Vermillion; Barbara Rilling, Onida; Harriet Swedlund, Brookings; and Beverly Stabber Warne, Rapid City.
South Dakota’s premier woman’s award will be presented Saturday October 6 at the Huron Event Center.
The winner will be chosen by a state-wide commission, including first lady Linda Daugaard, Pierre; Tona Rozum, Chairperson, Mitchell; Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen; Julie Garreau, Eagle Butte; Jean Hunhoff, Yankton; Suzette Kirby, Sioux Falls; Marsha Sumpter, Kadoka; Ginger Thomson, Brookings; Judy Trzynka, Watertown; and Bev Wright, Turton.
The award is given to a woman who has demonstrated vision, courage and strength of character in the development of her family, community and/or state.
All eight women will be given distinguished recognition throughout the many activities planned including Tea in the Afternoon in the country home of Rodney & Beckie Freeman, an art show open to the public in the lobby of the Huron Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m., a 5:30 p.m. social, and a 6:30 p.m. banquet.
The winner receives an individually created framed bronze oval with the pioneer woman sculpted by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and modeled after his nine foot sculpture that stands outside the Crossroads Hotel.
Tickets for the banquet may be purchased at the Huron Chamber Office: call 605-352-0000 or 800-487-6673.
Museum hires new archivist
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center now has a new Collections Archivist on staff.
Rebecca Rodriguez comes to the Belle Fourche institution from the Spearfish Public Library, where she worked for three years as Education and Outreach Librarian.
She has a bachelor’s degree in History from BHSU and a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She was raised in Lead but now lives in Belle Fourche. Her hobbies include reading and playing the piano, as well as hiking and other outdoor activities.
“As a Black Hills native, I’ve always been interested in the history of this area. I’m very excited to be working in this new position with the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center,” said Rodriguez, in a release.
Rodriguez replaces Nicole Carrier, the previous Collections Archivist, who has taken a position with Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She joins the current staff which includes Director Kristi Thielen, Assistant Director Jean Maher, Store Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Lou Florez, summer staffers Maggie Tupper and Luann Youngberg, and a host of volunteers.
SD CEO Women’s Business Conference Oct. 19
Professional women from around the Black Hills are expected to attend the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity 9th annual Women’s Business Conference, set for Oct. 19, at the Lodge at Deadwood.
The full-day conference is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes speakers, a business showcase and networking opportunities.
Keynote speaker Krystal Covington, social enterprise expert and TEDx presenter, will weave in stories, tips and strategies to be more influential and powerful in moments that matter in the workplace and life.
Covington’s topics include: Taking Action: How to be your own Superhero; The Self-Care Secret to a Creative and Productive Life; Empowerment in the Workplace: Actively Celebrating Our Success.
Registration is $135 through Oct. 5, and $150 after Oct. 5. Register at bhsu.edu/SDCEO of by calling 605-642-6435.