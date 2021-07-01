Northern Hills briefs

State Fire Division sets up Spearfish base

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety Wildland Fire Division plans to set up a base at the Spearfish airport for wildland fire suppression.

The Spearfish City Council approved a private hangar ground lease agreement with the department for a 5,000-square-feet area at Black Hills Airport–Clyde Ice Field. The base would be used for “carrying out the business of wildland fire suppression.”

The term of the lease is one year, with a rental sum of $850, based on the 17-cent per square-foot lease fee.

McDonald named Spearfish interim administrator

Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald has been appointed interim city administrator following the departure of Mike Harmon, who submitted his resignation recently, effective July 16.

The Spearfish City Council approved the resolution June 21.

After speaking with a number of department heads, Harmon said he felt McDonald is the best fit for the job, and she also has a position that the city can more easily fill through legal services contracts in the private sector.