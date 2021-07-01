Northern Hills briefs

State Fire Division sets up Spearfish base
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety Wildland Fire Division plans to set up a base at the Spearfish airport for wildland fire suppression.
The Spearfish City Council approved a private hangar ground lease agreement with the department for a 5,000-square-feet area at Black Hills Airport–Clyde Ice Field. The base would be used for “carrying out the business of wildland fire suppression.”
The term of the lease is one year, with a rental sum of $850, based on the 17-cent per square-foot lease fee.
McDonald named Spearfish interim administrator
Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald has been appointed interim city administrator following the departure of Mike Harmon, who submitted his resignation recently, effective July 16.
The Spearfish City Council approved the resolution June 21.
After speaking with a number of department heads, Harmon said he felt McDonald is the best fit for the job, and she also has a position that the city can more easily fill through legal services contracts in the private sector.
Harmon served as the city administrator since September 2017.
Youth Ag camp session scheduled July 10
Youth in Agriculture will host a July 10 camp session at the Butte Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Nisland. This is the second session in a three-part series and will focus on water health and conservation.
According to a news release, youth ages 10 and above are encouraged to attend. Participants will watch and discuss a rainfall simulation, bring water samples for testing, and tour farms that showcase various irrigation and soil health techniques.
The camp session is free. Meals, snacks and handouts will be provided. To register, contact Youth in Agriculture at 605-892-5242 or at youthinagsd@gmail.com.
— Journal staff