NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

The presenter will be retired physician and historian Ken Vogele of Rapid City. Vogele is a familiar face to First Saturday Brunch attendees; in 2019 he gave a presentation on the hostility faced by German-Americans during World War I.

The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 per person or free with membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all.

The Tri-State Museum is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche. For more information, call 605-723-1200.

Deadwood St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The streets of Deadwood will go green on March 13-14 with the return of St. Patrick's celebrations.

Deadwood's St. Paddy's celebration will kick off on Friday, March 13, with the 7th annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy's Day games are held at various locations on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Registration for the Olympics will be from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay, with the games running from 6-9 p.m.

Scorecards must be turned in to the Historic Franklin Hotel by 9 p.m., and winners — including the last place finisher — will receive prizes, including cash, hotel stays and more.