NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Youth Artist Month in Sturgis
Youth Artist Month provides a forum to recognize skills developed through visual arts for students K-12. While Sturgis Center for the Arts is not participating in the state competition, the youth in the community are invited to display their visual arts.
Work must be dropped off at Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Suite 2, Sturgis between Monday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 28 between the hours of 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Art is for display only, submissions will not be judged, nor will prizes be awarded.
Students may submit up to three pieces of art.
Each work of art must contain the student's name and contact information on the reverse side.
All artwork must be ready to hang or display.
Artwork must have been completed in the last 2 years.
Artwork must be picked between Monday, April 6 to Friday, April 9 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Art must be appropriate for all age groups.
Artists must be available to assist with the installations of heavy or delicate artwork; the venue assume no responsibility for work lost or damaged. Every precaution will be taken to ensure the safety of work from delivery to pickup.
Artwork may be photographed for display on SCA social media.
Entry forms are available when works are dropped off. Students under 18 must have a guardian sign their forms.
Public libraries honored at State Capitol
Thirteen South Dakota public libraries have been accredited by the State Library in 2020. They were recently honored in front of lawmakers, library colleagues, and community members at the Capitol rotunda during an event held in conjunction with the annual South Dakota Library Association Library Legislative Day.
Accredited libraries demonstrate that they meet important benchmarks for providing high quality library services to their communities. Public libraries are accredited at one of three levels: Essential, Enhanced, or Exemplary. Libraries are evaluated in the following areas, as outlined in South Dakota Public Library Standards: governance, administration, access, collections and resources, funding, staffing, technology, and public relations.
The following libraries have been accredited:
• Beresford Public Library – Enhanced
• Rev Martin Bieber Public Library (Bowdle) – Essential
• Emil M. Larson Public Library (Clark) – Essential
• Dell Rapids Carnegie Public Library – Enhanced
• Edgemont Public Library – Essential
• Freeman Public Library – Essential
• Harrisburg Community Library – Essential
• Keystone Town Library – Essential
• North Sioux City Community Library – Essential
• Rapid City Public Library – Exemplary
• Grace Balloch Memorial Library (Spearfish) – Exemplary
• Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library – Exemplary
• Wessington Public Library – Essential
Detailed requirements for each level of tiered accreditation, as well as a complete list of all currently accredited libraries, are available on the South Dakota State Library’s website at libguides.library.sd.gov/services/cert_accred.
March First Saturday Brunch is “Tipi Rings”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host a First Saturday Brunch on March 7 featuring a presentation on tipi rings.
Tipi rings are the circular patterns of stones found where tipis were erected by protohistoric and historic Native Americans. The Black Hills feature a number of these sites, and there are ranches in the Northern Hills noted for such rings.
The presenter will be retired physician and historian Ken Vogele of Rapid City. Vogele is a familiar face to First Saturday Brunch attendees; in 2019 he gave a presentation on the hostility faced by German-Americans during World War I.
The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 per person or free with membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all.
The Tri-State Museum is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche. For more information, call 605-723-1200.
Deadwood St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
The streets of Deadwood will go green on March 13-14 with the return of St. Patrick's celebrations.
Deadwood's St. Paddy's celebration will kick off on Friday, March 13, with the 7th annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy's Day games are held at various locations on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Registration for the Olympics will be from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay, with the games running from 6-9 p.m.
Scorecards must be turned in to the Historic Franklin Hotel by 9 p.m., and winners — including the last place finisher — will receive prizes, including cash, hotel stays and more.
Thousands of participants gather on Main Street creating a sea of green-clad revelers during the annual Pub Crawl, taking place on Saturday, March 14. It is a sight to behold. Registration for the pub crawl is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel, with the crawl beginning at 2:30 p.m and continuing until 6:30 p.m. Pub Crawl winners will be announced at 7 p.m. to kick off the St. Paddy's Day party at the Franklin. Pub crawlers are split up into clans and will follow their clan leader around town to the participating Pub Crawl locations. Participants in the Pub Crawl must be at least 21 years of age. A bar tab will be awarded to the clan that is the largest and the loudest at the end of the night.
The annual St. Patrick's Parade will be at high noon on Saturday, March 14. The parade includes performances by two different bagpipe groups, ornate floats, the occasional leprechaun sighting and Deadwood legends played by the best reenactors in the West. If you'd like to have a float in the parade, contact the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce at 800-999-1876 or email Sarah at sarah@deadwood.org. It is free to enter the St. Patrick's Parade.
Beer and wine in open containers will be allowed in designated areas from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Drinks must be in approved official Deadwood Chamber event cups.
All St. Patrick's weekend events are free of charge and organized by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce. Visit DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876 for more information.