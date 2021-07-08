Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis airport hosts Saturday 'Wings 'N Wheels'
The Sturgis Municipal Airport is hosting a special event, "Wings 'N Wheels" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a car show as well as a fly-in.
The free, family-friendly event will also serve lunch with goodwill donations appreciated.
The Sturgis airport is located at 13345 Alkali Road, just outside of town. For additional information, contact the airport office at 605-347-3356.
Coeur Wharf awards two scholarships
Coeur Wharf, a mining operation near Lead, announced Wednesday a partnership with Western Dakota Technical College and an award of two Build Dakota scholarships starting for the fall 2021 semester.
Nicholas Herman and Connor Powell, both of Custer, received the scholarship awards. According to a news release, Herman and Powell's introduction to Coeur Wharf is underway and they are expected to become full-time employees at the mine after the program is completed.
The Build Dakota Scholarship program provides "full-ride scholarships" to eligible students pursuing careers in fields identified with workforce shortages. The two scholarships sponsored by Coeur Wharf total $32,000, and will support Herman and Powell in the industrial maintenance program at Western Dakota Technical College.
Museum to hold creative dramatics classes
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche, will hold two creative dramatics classes for young actors on July 23 and 24 for different ages.
The first class is for students in K-4 grades and will occur from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. July 23. The second class is for students in fifth grade and up and will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 24.
The class for younger students will consist of creative dramatic games, improvs, stage geography, hat characters, some script work and acting technique. The class for older students will consist of more advanced games, monologues, an exercise to improvise an ending to a script and acting techniques.
Each class costs $4 per student or is free for those with membership. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 605-723-1200.
— Journal staff