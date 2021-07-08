Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis airport hosts Saturday 'Wings 'N Wheels'

The Sturgis Municipal Airport is hosting a special event, "Wings 'N Wheels" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a car show as well as a fly-in.

The free, family-friendly event will also serve lunch with goodwill donations appreciated.

The Sturgis airport is located at 13345 Alkali Road, just outside of town. For additional information, contact the airport office at 605-347-3356.

Coeur Wharf awards two scholarships

Coeur Wharf, a mining operation near Lead, announced Wednesday a partnership with Western Dakota Technical College and an award of two Build Dakota scholarships starting for the fall 2021 semester.

Nicholas Herman and Connor Powell, both of Custer, received the scholarship awards. According to a news release, Herman and Powell's introduction to Coeur Wharf is underway and they are expected to become full-time employees at the mine after the program is completed.