South Dakota CEO Women's Business Conference
The South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity is hosting its 10th annual Women's Business Conference on Oct. 19, at the Lodge at Deadwood.
Keynote speaker will be Jennifer Pharr Davis, National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, record-breaking long-distance hiker, business owner and mom.
The conference takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early-bird registration is $135 through Oct. 5, and $150 after that date.
The SD CEO is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information, contact Mela.Cosme@bhsu.edu, or call 605-642-6948.
United Way Early Learning pilot program
Black Hills Reads, a Campaign for Grade Level Reading initiative from United Way, is announcing the release of the Early Learning Toolkit to assist communities in identifying specific areas of needs and improvement they would like to make in the field of early learning.
Black Hills Reads directors will work with community stakeholders to develop solutions, provide materials and resources in order for these efforts to be successful while also providing follow-through and stability.
The first steps of this process will be the showing of the documentary No Small Matter followed by a brief group discussion.
The documentary dates and times are:
— Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House, starting with a social from 5:30-6 p.m.
— Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Deadwood Gulch Convention room.
Screenings are open to the community and surrounding communities, although the actual pilot program will primarily be focused in Lead-Deadwood.
“Early Learning is at the forefront of the success of a community’s education, economic development, and long-term success. Black Hills Reads is honored to be able to bring this opportunity and resources to the Lead-Deadwood area as a starting point. After the pilot year, Black Hills Reads hopes to expand this opportunity to other communities in the Black Hills,” said Kayla Klein, Director of Black Hills Reads.
For more information about the No Small Matter documentary and Early Learning toolkit, please contact Klein at kayla@unitedwayblackhills.org.
BLM plans local prescribed burn projects
The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct prescribed burns on both the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis and near Englewood as soon as conditions permit.
Burning will only take place when weather conditions are conducive to safe operations. It may take multiple days to complete the project. The BLM will contact local authorities prior to any burning taking place.
The Fort Meade Recreation Area burn is planned for areas near the old VA Cemetery and northeast of the Alkali Creek Campground representing about 650 acres.
Smoke may be visible from Interstate 90, State Highway 34, State Highway 79 and the city of Sturgis.
Burning in what is known as the “Exemption Area” is planned near Englewood and Sugarloaf Mountain. Approximately 130 acres is scheduled for treatment. Smoke may be visible from Lead and State Highway 85.
Burn objectives are to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations, rejuvenate native plant species and improve forage quality. Reducing plant litter and decadent grass will also lower the likelihood — or intensity — of future wildfires in this area.
For additional information call the BLM South Dakota Field Office at 605-892-7000.
Deadwood gaming numbers dip in August
A drop in August's gaming handle in Deadwood, compared to the same month in 2018, points to a slower Sturgis motorcycle rally.
According to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the August 2019 gaming handle showed a 4.16% decrease, with slot machine handle decreasing by 4.67% when compared to August 2018.
The table game handle was up again by 3.04 percent when compared to 2018 August’s table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,569,362 in "free-play" for the month of August, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $10,829,189 for August 2019.
"August gaming revenue dipped slightly, primarily due to a softer than normal Sturgis Bike Rally,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "However, we are pleased that our year-to- date numbers still show an increase of 3.66% through the end of August.”
Tri-State Performers to hold auditions for Pumpkinfest play “Misunderstood Monsters”
Auditions for the play, “Misunderstood Monsters,” to be performed by the Tri-State Performers on Oct. 26 at the third annual Pumpkinfest, will take place Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6-8 p.m. each night. Auditions will be held at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
The play is a 30-minute Halloween comedy, about some unusual characters that bear a resemblance to Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula and the Wolfman who are waiting at the Transylvania Train station. An additional set of mysterious characters are on their way to the train station. While these people do not look like monsters, their behavior is odd and eerie. So who are the real monsters?
The play has roles for 6-8 actors, and those in kindergarten through 8th grade are encouraged to audition. There are some especially strong roles for middle schoolers. Prior theatre experience is not required and no audition preparation is necessary; students will read from the script.
Students from Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Newell and the surrounding area are encouraged to audition.
Rehearsals will be Sunday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. until the performances on Oct. 26. Not all actors attend all rehearsals, until performance week when attendance is mandatory.
For more information about this play or the Tri-State Performers, please call 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Performers is the museum theatre troupe of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, located at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche.
A World of Dolls exhibit to open at Tri-State Museum
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will open a new temporary exhibit entitled “A World of Dolls,” with a through-the-day reception of beverages and cupcakes, on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Tri-State mounted a mini-exhibit on this topic four years ago and the response was so enthusiastic, it was decided to do a larger exhibit on the topic for the fall and holiday season.
“A World of Dolls” will consist of photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz and a children’s table. But the chief component will be a wide display of dolls from throughout the 20th century.
“We have quite an assortment of dolls from the early part of the 20th century among our permanent collections,” said Tri-State director Kristi Thielen.
“But we don’t have nearly as many from the second half of the century. We sent out a press release requesting the loan of dolls and the response was tremendous. Some of the loaned dolls include Cabbage Patch, Revlon, Toni, Trudy, baby dolls, paper dolls, Victorian-attired and specialty dolls. We’ve also been loaned a doll cradle and a doll bunkbed with a little ladder to reach the top!”
A beautiful “Christmas” Barbie has been donated for a drawing. Beginning on Sept. 28 people can enter their name in this drawing; the winner will be chosen on the night of Dec. 14, following the Tri-State Performers final production of the holiday play, “The Christmas Plate.”
The exhibit will run through Jan. 1. It and the Christmas village which will be set up in the Visitor Center again this year, are the focus of the complex’s holiday decorating.
“We hope everyone who is interested in dolls will come to Belle to see this exhibit; it will truly be special,” said Thielen.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche. It is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning Oct. 1, it will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the Tri-State or this exhibit, call 605-723-1200.