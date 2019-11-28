Sturgis Ambulance recognized for pediatric care
The South Dakota Emergency Medical Service for Children Pediatric Readiness Recognition Program recently recognized the Sturgis Ambulance Service for its commitment to excellence in pediatric care.
Pediatric calls account for about 13 percent of all EMS calls. According to the state EMS for Children organization, youths 18 and younger make up 24.6 of the population in South Dakota.
The South Dakota Department of Health said about 7,000 children age 18 and younger were transported by South Dakota EMS agencies in 2018. A majority of those patients were treated and transported in rural communities.
Sturgis Ambulance recognizes the importance of having pediatric-specific training and equipment when responding to these events. Sturgis EMS is actively taking steps to demonstrate that caring for children requires deliberate action. According to Sturgis Ambulance director Shawn Fischer, Sturgis Ambulance members go above and beyond the minimum requirements for education and care. Sturgis Ambulance is one of only four pediatric ready agencies in the state.
As part of the Pediatric Recognition Award, Sturgis ambulances received pediatric-specific medical kits for each ambulance.
Students conducting hemp survey
Should growing hemp plants be legalized in South Dakota as an agricultural crop? Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly said she will continue to veto such legislation, but what do South Dakota citizens think about the issue?
As a school project, Sturgis Brown High School students are conducting an online survey to collect South Dakotans’ perspectives on hemp production within the state.
You have free articles remaining.
The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and is available at: forms.gle/gGPAR5QDFNV9gDru8.
The survey link will be available through Jan. 10, and a news release highlighting the results from the survey will be shared with news publications by late January.
Matthews presents 'Christmas Carol'
The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish will present “A Readers’ Theater Christmas Carol” on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The production will begin at 7 p.m and last about 45 minutes. The show will be followed by live caroling. Hot cocoa, cider, and Christmas cookies will be served. This show is free to the public, but a donation to Matthews Opera House is suggested.
“We are so excited to present this special production of the classic Dickens’ tale 'A Christmas Carol' as part of our South Dakota Day of Giving programming,” said Darren Granaas, executive director of the Matthews Opera House. “Our readers’ theater group has been hard at work preparing for this performance, and it’s going to be a great way to kick-off the Christmas season.”
The cast of “A Readers’ Theater Christmas Carol” includes 13 community actors from the Northern Hills area: Hoodie Smock, Wilbur Newland, Paul Soriano, Jim Hoff, Dennis Walkins, Bobbe Ward, Charlotte Fladmoe, Jane Holstein, Julia O’Neil King, Sandi Nauman, Erika Richter, Julie Walkins, and Ivan Kloefkorn.
The traditional carols at the end of the production will be sung by local group, The Simpson Family, which includes Scott Simpson, Sheryl Simpson, Laurel Simpson, and Maegan Detlefs.
All donations gathered from the performance will go towards funding the renovation of the back room of the gallery into a community art space.