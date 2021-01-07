Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis police plan deer harvest

STURGIS | The Sturgis Police Department will conduct a deer harvest in January.

Under this program, the police department provides the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks with data gathered from a deer survey taken within city limits. Based on that survey, a specific number of deer tags are issued to the police department by the SDGF&P to help reduce the urban deer population.

City residents can apply to receive a deer through an open application process. Each household can apply for one animal. Applicants are responsible for picking the animal up from a central location and having the animal processed. Ten-pound packages of frozen meat may become available in the future. Any excess meat will be donated to the Kiwanis Food Pantry.

The police department reminds residents it is unlawful to feed wildlife within city limits. Feeding deer encourages herds to remain in the city resulting in vehicle accidents and damage to property.

Interested parties can apply for a deer online at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/DeerManagementProgram.

