Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis police plan deer harvest
STURGIS | The Sturgis Police Department will conduct a deer harvest in January.
Under this program, the police department provides the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks with data gathered from a deer survey taken within city limits. Based on that survey, a specific number of deer tags are issued to the police department by the SDGF&P to help reduce the urban deer population.
City residents can apply to receive a deer through an open application process. Each household can apply for one animal. Applicants are responsible for picking the animal up from a central location and having the animal processed. Ten-pound packages of frozen meat may become available in the future. Any excess meat will be donated to the Kiwanis Food Pantry.
The police department reminds residents it is unlawful to feed wildlife within city limits. Feeding deer encourages herds to remain in the city resulting in vehicle accidents and damage to property.
Interested parties can apply for a deer online at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/DeerManagementProgram.
Tri-State kicks off Family Fun Day Jan. 17
BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center begins another year of monthly Family Fun Days with an event at 2 p.m. Jan 17 entitled “Put a Spark in It: Electricity!”
According to a news release, families will see a short science film about electricity, then go on a scavenger hunt in the museum to find artifacts that are electrified, or not electrified — and one they think should be. There will be a craft to make an electrical circuit flower and an activity to produce a static electricity butterfly.
A drawing for the book, “Eyewitness: Electricity,” will take place and there will be free take-home packets of puzzles, games and information on the day’s topic. Refreshments will be provided.
Admission to the Family Fun Day is $2 per person or free with membership. Those who attend will receive a rack card with information about all 2021 Family Fun Days. Masks are strongly recommended, with social distancing and sanitizing enforced.
Reservations are encouraged by calling 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
— Journal staff