Rep. Johnson in Belle Fourche, Rapid City Thursday
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will travel to Belle Fourche today for a roundtable with livestock producers and to speak with constituents at the Belle Fourche Livestock Market. Following, Rep. Johnson will host an “Inside Scoop” event before traveling to Rapid City to meet with constituents.
The Ag Roundtable with Livestock Producers is from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Belle Fourche Livestock, 18662 Livestock Road. The Inside Scoop follows from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the Belle Inn Restaurant, 2511 5th Ave.
Kitchen Chemistry class
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a class for kids in rising 4th through 6th grade, entitled “Kitchen Chemistry” on Friday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will be taught by summer staffer Ally Drabek.
This class will introduce some basic concepts of chemistry using household items and include experiments demonstrating the sensory difference between natural and artificially produced scents and flavors; producing endothermic reactions in eggs, and reproducing stomach acidity with basic household acids, such as lemon juice and vinegar.
“Kitchen Chemistry” will also include a short film, a workbook and drawing for the book “Eyewitness: Chemistry.”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center has not done a class of this kind before but instructor Drabek is enthusiastic about its prospects. “It can help broaden a child’s horizons in sciences,” she said. “It also takes place just a few weeks before school begins and could help get them back into thinking about school.”
Admission to the class is $3 per student, or free with museum membership. Pre-registration is required, so that sufficient materials can be created. Call 605-723-1200 to pre-register.
School Days, School Days
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will open a new mini-exhibit on Saturday, August 17 with a casual through-the-day reception offering beverages and cupcakes.
The exhibit is entitled “School Days, School Days” and will include photos, storyboards, artifacts, a touchscreen quiz and free take-home packet. Historic schoolhouses of the area will be featured, as well as memories of the rural school experience. Local schools and interviews with several area teachers will also be included, as well as storyboards with offbeat information about classic school supplies.
This mini-exhibit is located in the Visitor Center and will be up until Thanksgiving. There is no admission charge to see this exhibit or to visit the museum.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche. In July and August it is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. In September, it is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in October it returns to winter hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about “School Days, School Days” or the Tri-State, call 605-723-1200 or visit the website at thetristatemuseum.com.