Welcoming BHSU students
Black Hills State University invites the community of Spearfish to celebrate the return of students to campus Aug. 17 during BHSU Night at Downtown Friday Nights on Main Street in Spearfish.
Students will begin moving into the residence halls at BHSU Friday morning. After a day of activities, the students will attend Downtown Friday Nights.
“It’s inspiring for our students to begin their college careers seeing the tremendous community support all of Spearfish has for them,” said Dr. Tom Jackson Jr., BHSU president.
A photo booth will be set up by the Jacket Zone at 617 N. Main St., with photographers on hand for cell phone and professional photos.
Community members also are encouraged to stop by the BHSU booth to test their BHSU history knowledge with a trivia quiz.
One person will win a framed BHSU portrait. The Jacket Zone is offering special discounts on Friday and Saturday.
Yellow Jacket fans will recognize the BHSU mascot, Sting, in the crowd around 7:30 p.m.
The community is also invited to the Campus Community Fair and Picnic which will be held on the Campus Green from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 19.
Classes at BHSU begin Aug. 20.
There's a Gold Rush coming
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new mini-exhibit entitled “Gold Rush,” on Saturday, Aug. 11. There will be a casual through-the-day reception of beverages and cupcakes in honor of the opening.
“Gold Rush” provides photos, storyboards, artifacts and a touchscreen quiz about the Black Hills Gold Rush. There will also be a take-home packet for children.
This exhibit is in place until Nov. 5.
Mini-exhibits are in the display area in the visitor center and change about six times a year. For more information about the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 723-1200 or visit the website at thetristatemuseum.com. Hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Labor Day, after which the hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Deep in a Cave
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will hold a Family Fun Day on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. titled “Deep in a Cave.”
Families will see a short science video about caves, then learn about the recent cave rescue in Thailand. They also will be given information about caves in the Black Hills.
There will be a drawing for the book “Caves,” by Stephen Kramer. Parents can enter a drawing for a family pass to an area cave. Crafts for the day include creating cave art on sandpaper and making crystal-laden “geodes” from egg cartons. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are encouraged. Call 723-1200.