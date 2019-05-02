Spring Carnival
South Park Elementary School in Belle Fourche is hosting a Spring Carnival on Friday, May 3, from 5-9 p.m. at 1816 Valley Dr. in Belle Fourche.
The carnival is a fundraiser for the new playground structure at the school.
Carnival booths will be open from 5-8 p.m. Tickets for games and activities are 25 cents. Concessions are available.
Other outdoor activities, from 8-8:30 p.m., include relay races, and fun contests including games of 4-square and basketball.
A free movie will be shown from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
E-mail BelleFourchePTO@gmail.com or call 605-651-3980 for more information.
Cadillac Jack's grand opening
Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, owned and operated by Liv Hospitality, announces the unveiling of its newly renovated gaming resort in Deadwood on May 3 and 4.
This event will feature Vegas-style entertainment, exclusive tastings, and live music, welcoming guests to the expanded casino floor, which includes more than 30 new slot machines and table games featuring modern décor.
The grand opening event will begin Friday, May 3 at 3 p.m., and includes an appetizer crawl, a taste of each dining option from Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, Earl of Sandwich, Made Market, Proudly Serving Starbucks, Marco’s Pizza and FLYT Steakhouse by Alpine Inn.
The evening continues with entertainment including Dueling Pianos and Dueling DJs.
"It’s going to be an experience guests are not accustomed to in Deadwood,” said David Schneiter, General Manager of Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort.
The world-renowned Mesmerie Circus Performers will enthrall guests throughout the weekend.
The weekend event will provide Cadillac Jack’s the opportunity to showcase its newest additions including Tru by Hilton, the newly renovated DoubleTree by Hilton, and the expansive gaming floor.
Industrial Insight celebration
The Belle Fourche School District is inviting the public to an Industrial Insight celebration at the Belle Fourche Career and Technical Education (CTE) building on Wednesday, May 8, from 3-6 p.m..
CTE instructors will be available to discuss their individual curriculum areas and answer questions about their programs.
Refreshments will be served and student-led tours of the CTE facility, construction lab and a student-built house will be available.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to Mary Day at mary.day@k12.sd.us by May 6.
Wine Tasting and Auction
The 10th Annual Wine Tasting and Auction, a benefit for library services in Lead, is Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitors Center, 160 W. Main St., in Lead.
Along with wine and a silent auction, the event will feature Chubby Chipmunk Truffles and Cheyenne Crossing Desserts.
There is a $15 suggested donation, with all proceeds going to the Lead Library.