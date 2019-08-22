Golf and Fish outing raises more than $400K for BHSU athletic scholarships
Black Hills State University held the 5th Annual BHSU Sutton Bay Golf and Fish Outing August 12-14 to raise money for athletic scholarships.
Thirty-three people participated raising a record $143,556. Dana and LaDawn Dykhouse contributed an additional $150,000 and an anonymous donor contributed $125,000 to raise the total to $418,556 for the scholarship coffers.
Steve Meeker, vice president of University Advancement and event coordinator, said the event is growing each year both in participation and dollars raised.
“The generosity of our supporters is incredible,” sais Meeker, in a news release. “I can’t thank everyone enough. BHSU Athletics awards over $1 million a year in scholarships for students to attend and participate in athletics at the university.”
BHSU Yellow Jacket scholar-athletes consistently earn national recognition for exceptional grade point averages. Since joining NCAA Division II competition in the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference (RMAC), the Yellow Jackets have earned 71 RMAC All-Academic titles and 438 designations on the Academic Honor Roll.
BHSU Football welcomes Chadron State at Lyle Hare Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. to kick-off the university’s fall athletics season.
Belle Fourche Arts Council sets the dates for 2019 Plein Aire Event
The Plein Aire Event put on annually by the Belle Fourche Arts Council will take place Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.
You have free articles remaining.
“Plein Aire” is derived from the French words “plein air” which means to paint in the outdoor daylight. This concept originated with 19th century French artists, but is now popular with painters everywhere.
The Belle Fourche Arts Council holds the event to foster interest in regional artists, encourage the purchase of their works — and to raise money for an arts scholarship, awarded by the council to an area youth.
As in the last three years, the event will be based at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Artists register to participate in the Plein Aire Event by September 20; the registration fee is $25 per artist before Sept. 1st and $30 thereafter. All entries must be pre-stamped to be included in the event.
They begin their work that day and during Saturday, Sept. 21. A public reception on behalf of the artists will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. People’s Choice voting begins during the Saturday reception and ends at noon on Sunday.
The event continues on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Judging by a member of the arts faculty at BHSU will begin at noon If an artist wants their work considered for prizes, the art cannot be taken until after the judging has concluded, although works are considered available for purchase beginning at the Saturday reception.
The Plein Aire event has attracted artists from across South Dakota and neighboring states.
“Community members get to see artists in action, working at their easels, “said Belle Fourche Arts Council member and educator Jana Bastian. “The artists become familiar with our incredible buildings and scenery and the unique works of art make wonderful additions to an art lover’s collection.”
For more information about the Belle Fourche Arts Council or the Plein Aire event, see the Belle Fourche Arts Council Facebook page or call 605-723-1200.