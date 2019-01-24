BHSU Geek Speak: Control Your Dreams
Have you ever wanted to dive deeper into your dreams or get a more restful night’s sleep? Learn how this is possible in the next Geek Speak lecture led by Black Hills State University mental health counselors Tracy Hunt and Chelsey Groseclose Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall room 110. The presentation is open to the public at no cost.
Lucid dreaming is something that everyone can use, however, it doesn’t just start overnight.
In their presentation, Hunt and Groseclose will walk through how to begin lucid dreaming and the benefits that come with it. Different reasons for lucid dreaming could be to fulfill wishes and do things you can’t do in everyday life, problem solving, and sometimes it can be used as therapy. Instead of passively dreaming, the dreamer can become active and control the situations.
“Instead of running away from something that is chasing you and scaring you, you can stop and you gain lucidity. A lot of times people find that if they face a monster in their dream the monster will suddenly turn friendly, it can help you heal,” Hunt explained.
The presentation will also cover the general importance of a good night’s sleep. Hunt said college students tend to fall into bad sleeping and eating habits, and it is hard to realize the impact that can have on your body and mental health.
Sleep can impact the ability to focus as well as your mental health and awareness. In today’s modern world of technology, Hunt said there are many things that work against having a good night of sleep starting with screens, whether that is a cell phone, TV or laptop screen.
Money, Money, Money
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s February Family Fun Day will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. The day' program is titled “Money, Money, Money.”
Kids attending will see a short educational film about saving, spending and investing money. There will be a “money booth,” where kids can learn to count money, make change and practice money skills.
A coin collector will also be present to teach attendees about the hobby of coin collecting and show them national as well as international coins.
There will be a craft activity to make a piggy bank, a drawing for the book “The Everything Kids Money Book,” and a free take-home packet with puzzles, quizzes and information about money.
Refreshments will be served and attendees are encouraged to visit the museum once the Family Fun Day activities are completed.
Admission to the Family Fun Day is $2 per person or free with museum membership. Reservations are encouraged; call 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
First Saturday Brunch features Chinatown Dig
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s February 2nd First Saturday Brunch will feature Mike Runge, presenting on the Deadwood Chinatown Dig.
Runge is the Archivist and Collections Manager for the City of Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Commission. Archaeologists spent four summers on a dig of Deadwood’s historic Chinatown and uncovered a trove of some quarter-million artifacts that traced the history of the mining camp’s early Asian settlers.
Brunch is served at 10 a.m. and is $5 per person or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche. A rack card with information about all 2019 First Saturday Brunches can be obtained at the Museum and Visitor Center; one can be mailed to you by calling 605-723-1200.