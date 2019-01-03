State Historical Society announces spring Deadwood Fund grant applications
The South Dakota State Historical Society announces that the applications for the first round of the 2019 Deadwood Fund grant program are due on Feb. 1 for work beginning no earlier than May 1.
Grant forms are available online at: history.sd.gov/preservation/fundingopportunities.aspx.
The program is designed to encourage restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties by individuals, organizations or public agencies, according to Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society, whose historic preservation office administers the program.
“It is one more way we can promote and protect our history and culture,” Vogt said in a release.
Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. The grant amount must be matched at least on a dollar-for-dollar basis from non-federal and non-state sources.
Nonprofit organizations will be allowed to use in-kind services for one-half of their match.
In 2017, $123,869 was awarded among 10 projects, which had matching funds of $360,498, resulting in a total public-private investment of $484,367.
Funding for the program is from Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state and distributed by the State Historical Society.
The second round of 2019 applications will be due Oct. 1, for work beginning no earlier than Jan. 1, 2020.
For more information on the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund grant program, contact the State Historic Preservation Office by mail at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD, 57501-2217; or by telephone at 605-773-3458.
Taste of Sturgis Jan. 11
The 4th annual Taste of Sturgis, a fundraiser for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society, is set for 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at Sturgis City Auditorium.
Admission is $10 per person.
Serving bites of food will be local and area restaurants including Arby’s, Grocery Mart, Jambonz Grill and Pub, La Risa Mexican Cuisine, Loud American Roadhouse, Papa John’s, Sidehack Saloon, Subway, The Knuckle Saloon, Wanda’s Kitchen and Weimer’s Diner and Donuts, all of Sturgis, and Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont.
A cash bar by The Oasis will also be available.
Those attending will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite food item.
Historical Society president Mark Rambow said that proceeds from the fundraiser will enable the nonprofit organization to carry out its mission of preserving, protecting and promoting Sturgis and Meade County History.
“Money raised will help us purchase computer equipment and software needed in our acquisition and preservation of donated items,” he said, in a release.
In addition to the businesses listed above, Historical Society sponsors also include Boulder Canyon Station Convention Center, City of Sturgis, Da Bus, Davenport Family Real Estate, First Interstate Bank, First National Bank, KBHB Radio, Sturgis Photo and Gifts, and The Home Slice Group.
Spearfish Chamber Banquet
Nominations are being accepted for outstanding business awards to be announced at the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet & Awards, set for Feb. 12 in Spearfish.
The Chamber will note its 100th anniversary with the theme: Then & Now. The banquet will honor recipients of Spirit of Spearfish, Lifetime Achievement, Business Beautification, Young Professional and Micropolitan Achievement awards.
Nomination deadline is Jan. 8. Call the Chamber at 605-642-2626, or stop by the chamber offices at 106 W. Kansas City St., for more information.
Geek Speak: Drawings from China
Black Hills State University's Geek Speak lecture series resumes for the New Year on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall, Room 110.
Professor Desy Schoenewies will speak about the experiences of taking eight BHSU students to Baoding University in China for more than three weeks of collaborative art-making.
At Baoding, BHSU students exhibited paintings from their traditional Chinese painting classes as well as immersed themselves into many Chinese cultural experiences such as martial arts, traditional paper cutting, porcelain design, language courses, and more.
A comic book created by BHSU student artists based on their experiences abroad was created during this experience.
This Geek Speak will debut the comic book as well as retell the stories from the students who participated, offering their perspectives on what it was like to live and learn at a Chinese university.