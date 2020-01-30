NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Deadwood History events
DEADWOOD | Deadwood History’s Chinese New Year Party will be at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop is $6 for museum members and $11 for non-members. The workshop is suggested for students in grades K-6. Call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations or more information. Reservations are required.
Children are invited to hear how Chinese New Year is celebrated and why this holiday is so important in Chinese culture and to Deadwood history. They will learn what the Year of the Rat means for 2020 and the traditions that make Chinese New Year so unique.
Students will also make their own Chinese lantern as well as a lucky pocket rat. The workshop will also include a Chinese style lunch and a red envelope ceremony.
The workshop is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Bill Haas, The William Karl and Laura L. Haas Educational Endowment, the Walter and Frances Green Trust Fund, Edith Wong and Beatrice Wong, and Jade Palace.
On Feb. 3, from 6-7 p.m., the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center will host a Night of the Arts featuring students from the Lead-Deadwood High School Speech and Debate Team performing their Oral and Interpretation pieces to practice for their competition.
Black Hills Playhouse brings skit workshop to Homestake Opera House
LEAD | The Dakota Players, the youth outreach arm of the Black Hills Playhouse, will host a one-day skit workshop at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Youth in grades K-8 are invited to participate and will learn an entire skit in one day and perform it for family and friends at 4 p.m. on the stage of the Homestake Opera House.
Participants in this workshop will learn characterization, stage movement, and an entire skit. There are parts suitable for every age and skill level. The cost for the full-day workshop is $20 per child, and includes lunch. Family discounts and scholarships available.
This workshop is sponsored by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. For more information, and to sign up, contact Anne Rogers-Popejoy, education and outreach coordinator at anne@homestakeoperahouse.org
First Saturday Brunch features Dawn Newland
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a First Saturday Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 1. The presenter is area artist and writer Dawn Newland who will talk about the research and writing of her new book, “Lucy: Of Men and Horses.”
The event begins at 10 a.m. with a brunch, which is $5 per person or free with membership. Newland’s presentation is at 10:30 a.m. and is free to all.
The slate of 2020 First Saturday Brunches has been set and rack cards with information about them are available at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Please call 605-723-1200 to request a FSB rack card to be mailed.
Four Chaplains Memorial Service
VA Black Hills Health Care System invites the public to attend the Four Chaplains Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1049 Howard St., in Sturgis.
Speakers will share the story of the Four Chaplains and local veteran organizations will participate in the event by placing wreaths at the altar during the program. Immediately following the service, the public is invited to a chili feed to be served at the Sturgis Veterans Club, 868 Main St., in Sturgis. This event marks the beginning of National Salute to Veteran Patients.
The Four Chaplains Memorial Service honors four Army Chaplains — Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Reformed Church of America — four men of different faiths, on a rapidly sinking ship, who gave their life jackets and lives so that younger soldiers might survive when the USS Dorchester was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine on Feb. 3, 1943.
Sturgis nurse named DAISY Award winner
STURGIS | Megan Lawler, registered nurse with the Medical-Surgical Department at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, has been recognized with the DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses across the United States who go above and beyond for their patients and community.
Megan was nominated by two patients who recognized that she went out of her way to take them outside for a walk, wash their hair, and offer amenities to their visitors. They also were grateful for her taking the time to make sure all their questions were answered prior to discharge.
One patient wrote that Megan exemplified many qualities of a great nurse, including “warmth, friendliness, attentiveness, devotion and humility.” The patient noted that Megan anticipated their needs and made herself available even when it was obvious that she was very busy.
Sturgis recognizes a nurse with the Daisy award twice each year. The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses recognizes those who display dedication to the health and wellness of their patients. The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” The DAISY Award continues to recognize and celebrate the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and their families every day.