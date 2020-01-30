NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Sturgis nurse named DAISY Award winner

STURGIS | Megan Lawler, registered nurse with the Medical-Surgical Department at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, has been recognized with the DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses across the United States who go above and beyond for their patients and community.

Megan was nominated by two patients who recognized that she went out of her way to take them outside for a walk, wash their hair, and offer amenities to their visitors. They also were grateful for her taking the time to make sure all their questions were answered prior to discharge.

One patient wrote that Megan exemplified many qualities of a great nurse, including “warmth, friendliness, attentiveness, devotion and humility.” The patient noted that Megan anticipated their needs and made herself available even when it was obvious that she was very busy.

Sturgis recognizes a nurse with the Daisy award twice each year. The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses recognizes those who display dedication to the health and wellness of their patients. The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” The DAISY Award continues to recognize and celebrate the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and their families every day.

