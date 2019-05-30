Deadwood gaming posts strong April
According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood casinos posted the strongest April in nearly a decade.
The April 2019 gaming handle showed a 10.83 percent increase, with slot machine handle increasing by 11.56 percent when compared to the same month in 2018. The table game handle was also up 0.42 percent when compared to 2018.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,557,471 in free-play for the month of April, leaving the month’s taxable adjusted gross revenues at $8,272,523.
"We are pleased that Deadwood has resumed the positive trajectory for 2019 in April,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "This is the strongest April performance in the last eight years.”
The Deadwood community is hosting a special screening of the much anticipated "Deadwood: The Movie" in Deadwood on Friday, May 31 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, Rodman said.
Ambulance, Police & Fire Open House
The Butte County Ambulance Service in Belle Fourche will host an Ambulance, Police & Fire Open House on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 6th Ave., in Belle Fourche.
Ambulance, police and fire vehicles will be on display. The day will also include a blood drive with Vitalant, lunch and helmets distributed by Don’t Thump Your Melon.
Prize drawings will include bikes, haircuts, pizza, gift cards, Dairy Queen Blizzards, first-aid kits, Icees, emergency car kits and more.
Family fun day showcased libraries
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s monthly Family Fun Day, on May 19, featured a presentation: Fairytales and Folktales, offering visitors a chance to see a film of a folktale and make a royal goblet.
The event also included appearances by librarians from Belle Fourche, Whitewood, Sturgis and Sundance.
Each librarian had a table filled with books, posters, pamphlets and signage promoting a common summer reading theme called A Universe of Stories, keying on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission.
Whitewood librarian Rea Weyrich dressed in full astronaut gear. The library will feature a space station and simulated rocket for kids to explore, as well as a dark room with glow-in-the-dark items, including lava lamps.
Sturgis librarian Kathy Dykstra said her library’s summer reading program will be augmented by an Apollo presentation at the Sturgis Community Center, during which participants can listen to audio of the historic moon landing. The Journey Museum’s planetarium will also be at the Sturgis Community Center on June 20.
Belle Fourche librarians Wanda Nelson and Betty Casper provided information about their summer program, including a theatrical production, “My Mother the Astronaut,” performed by the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company on July 11 at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center.
The Crook County Libraries include branches in Sundance, Hulett and Moorcroft.
Sundance librarian Bonnie Stahla’s table displayed books and information about her library’s summer reading program, including events such as “Shoot for the Moon” activity for preschool-kindergarten students on June 12 and a “Soaring Spaceships” activity for children of the same age group, on June 19.
“Museums and libraries are natural collaborators,” said Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center director Kristi Thielen, in a release. “We hope this is just the beginning of cross-promotion and opportunities for these libraries and the Tri-State to engage in mutually supportive programming.”