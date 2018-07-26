Michael Ray performs
Rising country music star Michael Ray will perform at 10 p.m. Thursday at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Ray hails from Eustis, Florida. His debut single, "Kiss You in the Morning," released in 2015, reached No. 1 on Country Airplay. He was mentored by John Rich of Big & Rich on the singing competition The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep, which he won. Ray and Rich co-wrote Big & Rich's 2015 single, "Run Away with You." Ray’s second No. 1 single, “Think A Little Less,” also came off of his debut self-titled album. Tickets start at $16 and are on sale at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com.
Red Willow Band returns
The Red Willow Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St., Lead. Known in South Dakota as "the best in country swing," The Red Willow Band was inducted into the South Dakota Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The Red Willow Band existed in South Dakota from 1974 to 1982, although the band gets together to play once or twice a year. The band recorded and released two albums and several singles, with one single, "I Wish I Had Your Arms Around Me," reaching No. 97 on the Billboard Hot Country 100 charts. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for members, and $25 students 17 and younger with ID. For ticket information, call 605-584-2067.
Bee There or Bee Square
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s First Saturday Brunch and presentation for August 4 is about “Bees and Our Environment,” and will be provided by long-time beekeeper Jerry Owens, owner of ADR Bees.
Owens will talk about bees and their life cycle, the importance of bees to our economy as well as our environment, beekeeping, and the dangers and causes of bee die-offs.
The brunch will be served at 10 a.m. and is $5 or free to museum members. The presentation is at 10:30 a.m. and is free to all.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche. Its summer hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit thetristatemuseum.org or call 605-723-1200.
Home of the Week
The Revitalize Belle Fourche committee has selected its sixth “Home of the Week,” for its summer-long program of recognizing outstanding homefronts.
The latest winner is a home at 1825 Eighth Ave., owned by Anne Carter.
The RBF committee was impressed with the rock-lined garden in the foreyard, the plantings around the deck and the rock water feature. The backyard is equally impressive as it has been carefully landscaped with shrubbery, gardens, a birdbath and a stone bench.
Carter will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee. Homes selected through the summer are typically announced from the stage at Hometown Thursdays. For more information about the Home of the Week program and Revitalize Belle Fourche, visit the Revitalize Belle Fourche Facebook page.