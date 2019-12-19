Rescheduled Light Up the Night in Belle Fourche
The Thanksgiving weekend winter storm forced cancellation of Belle Fourche's annual Light Up the Night on Nov. 29, with the event rescheduled for Saturday. All events are back on track for the new date: Stage coach rides will take place on State Street from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; the Cowboy Band community chili feed takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the community hall.
The Parade of Lights is downtown at 6 p.m., followed by the Tri-State Museum holiday open house and fireworks display at the Center of the Nation Monument at 415 5th Ave.
Tri-State Museum announces annual cleaning dates
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will be closed to the public on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3 for its annual cleaning.
The complex will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. for the First Saturday Brunch featuring Paul Higbee speaking on his book, “First Strike.”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche and can be reached by calling 605-723-1200.
Eighth annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown
The roar of finely-tuned snowmobiles and revved-up crowds return to Deadwood Jan. 24 – 25, 2020 for the 8th Annual U.S. Air Force Deadwood Snocross Showdown.
Deadwood's event has gained a name for itself as one of the most popular and skill-testing tracks in the eight-city AMSOIL Championship Snocross Tour, attracting top names in the professional snowmobiling world.
More than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers will descend on the historic town’s Deadwood Event Center (Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds) for a weekend of high-flying, high-speed, high-octane snowmobile racing.
Pros like Logan Christian, Kyle Pallin, Kody Kamm, Elias Ishoel, Lincoln Lemieux and Megan Brodeur will race in the Deadwood Snocross Showdown.
The tight course features hairpin turns, soaring jumps, and break-neck speeds. More than 150 amateurs will also suit up for racing. The races will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Snocross tickets have historically been in high demand, and 2020 ticket sales are performing better than ever.
With previous years' events selling out, it is highly recommended to purchase tickets early. Tickets can be purchased at DeadwoodSnocross.com or by calling 1-800-344-8826.
For details on the event, event schedules and tickets, visit DeadwoodSnocross.com.