Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood reports strong January results
January was a good month for gambling in Deadwood, as cumulative slot machine and table game handles increased by more than 13% when compared to January 2020.
According to statistics released Tuesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, January 2021 slot machine handle increased by 12.71% and table game handle increased by 23.15%, bringing the total handle to 13.38% higher than January 2020.
Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said the casinos are off to a great start for 2021.
"The resiliency of Deadwood’s gaming market continues to amaze us all. We are so thankful to Deadwood’s patrons for their continued support,” he said.
Gamblers placed $98 million in slot machine bets and $7.5 million in table game bets, bringing January's total handle to nearly $106 million. Taxable adjusted gross revenue for the casinos was $9.5 million and $856,096 in tax was paid to state, county and local governments.
The casinos rewarded players with $1.3 million in free play for January.
Wanless to participate in Iditarod
Ryan Wanless, who owns Pointer Roofing and Construction in Sturgis, will be racing in the Iditarod Trail Invitational through the winter wilds of Alaska beginning Sunday.
This is the second year Wanless has participated in the event and he will be trekking approximately 35 miles per day in the 10-day long race. The Iditarod Trail Invitational is the world's longest running winter ultra-marathon.
Like many other events, the Iditarod has been revised due to COVID-19, and the alternate route will be over 350 miles. It will follow an out-and-back route along the Iditarod trail in Alaska from Knik Lake to Rohn and returning to Big Lake for the finish.
Wanless said preparation for the race is a culmination of participating in various other endurance races throughout the year and trying to stay in good physical shape. He will have to drag a pulk sled on foot with all his survival gear. Wanless said it’s an endurance challenge of body and mind more than anything else, and he is just hoping to be able to finish the race.
Wanless is the nephew of Kathy and David Hershrud of Belle Fourche.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff