Northern Hills briefs

This is the second year Wanless has participated in the event and he will be trekking approximately 35 miles per day in the 10-day long race. The Iditarod Trail Invitational is the world's longest running winter ultra-marathon.

Like many other events, the Iditarod has been revised due to COVID-19, and the alternate route will be over 350 miles. It will follow an out-and-back route along the Iditarod trail in Alaska from Knik Lake to Rohn and returning to Big Lake for the finish.

Wanless said preparation for the race is a culmination of participating in various other endurance races throughout the year and trying to stay in good physical shape. He will have to drag a pulk sled on foot with all his survival gear. Wanless said it’s an endurance challenge of body and mind more than anything else, and he is just hoping to be able to finish the race.

Wanless is the nephew of Kathy and David Hershrud of Belle Fourche.

— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0