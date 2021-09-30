Northern Hills briefs

South Canyon Street to reopen Friday
South Canyon Street, south of the Spearfish City Campground, is scheduled to reopen on Friday.
City officials reminded motorists using this route to abide by the set speed limits in the area. The speed limit between Winterville Road and the City Campground is 20 mph; the speed limit through the campground itself is 10 mph; and the speed limit from the hatchery bridge to Grant Street is 15 mph. Drivers are urged to practice extra caution in the area and be on the lookout for pedestrian, bicycle, and wildlife traffic sharing the route.
As through-traffic resumes, the Spearfish Police Department will be actively enforcing the speed limits in this area.
Deadwood Oktoberfest begins Friday
Polka, beer, wiener dogs, and games — it's Oktoberfest weekend in Deadwood. Historic Main Street will once again serve to host the crowd-pleasing Oktoberfest celebration on Friday and Saturday.
The celebrations begin with polka music by Julie Lee and Her White Rose Band from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Outlaw Square.
The Oktoberfest Poker Run takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at various locations around Deadwood. Registration will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Outlaw Square. The Happy Wanderers will play at Outlaw Square from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, the famous Wiener Dog Races, Beer Barrel Games and German Cook-off return. Race registration is open from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in front of Mustang Sally's. The races begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Bullock Hotel. This event is open to all ages.
Open containers of beer and wine are allowed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday when using an official Deadwood event cup.
More details about Oktoberfest, including team registration for the Beer Barrel Games and German Cook-off are available at deadwood.com.
Fire Department open house set for Oct. 7
Spearfish Fire Department will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7.
As part of Fire Prevention Week, the event provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about the fire department and volunteer opportunities, meet the firefighters and participate in a variety of family-friendly activities. Children will have the chance to ride in the fire trucks, try out a firefighter obstacle course, try on bunker gear, spray a fire hose, practice how to escape a house in case of a fire, and learn and use fire extinguishers. There will also be a walking taco fundraiser, hosted by the Spearfish Fire Auxiliary.
“We hope everyone will join us during the open house,” Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said. “It’s a great opportunity to get to know your local firefighters, be reminded of important fire prevention measures, and enjoy a community event with your neighbors.”
The open house is hosted by the Spearfish Fire Department and Spearfish Volunteer Firefighter Association.
