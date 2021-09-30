Northern Hills briefs

On Saturday, the famous Wiener Dog Races, Beer Barrel Games and German Cook-off return. Race registration is open from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in front of Mustang Sally's. The races begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Bullock Hotel. This event is open to all ages.

Open containers of beer and wine are allowed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday when using an official Deadwood event cup.

More details about Oktoberfest, including team registration for the Beer Barrel Games and German Cook-off are available at deadwood.com.

Fire Department open house set for Oct. 7

Spearfish Fire Department will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the event provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about the fire department and volunteer opportunities, meet the firefighters and participate in a variety of family-friendly activities. Children will have the chance to ride in the fire trucks, try out a firefighter obstacle course, try on bunker gear, spray a fire hose, practice how to escape a house in case of a fire, and learn and use fire extinguishers. There will also be a walking taco fundraiser, hosted by the Spearfish Fire Auxiliary.