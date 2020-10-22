Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis hires new assistant police chief
STURGIS | City Manager Daniel Ainslie announced Monday the Sturgis Police Department has hired Darin Pedneau as the city's new assistant police chief.
Pedneau will replace Assistant Police Chief Sean Briscoe, who recently retired.
Ainslie said Pedneau will begin his duties on Nov. 2.
Spearfish offers Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24
SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Police Department will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday by offering a collection drop box to help in reducing potentially dangerous controlled substances from homes.
The drop box is located at 225 W. Illinois Street and is accessible for people to anonymously drop off expired or unused prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medicines and vitamin supplements for destruction. No syringes or sharps are collected.
Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said all collected medications will be disposed of by law enforcement in accordance with state guidelines and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“This one-day effort promotes awareness that these drugs are a potential source of supply for illegal use and an unacceptable risk to public health and safety,” Jacobs said. “It is intended to bring national focus to the issue of rising pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse.”
In addition to abuse, unused or expired drugs are dangerous for a number of reasons, Jacobs said. The medication can be scavenged or sold illegally, children and animals could be poisoned if they find and swallow drugs, and they can be toxic to the environment.
Jacobs said many people believe that flushing medicines down the toilet is a safe way to dispose of them, but officials discourage that practice because of the public health implication of drugs entering the ecosystem and potential negative effects on the water supply.
Drugs should not be flushed unless the medications specifically indicate that they can be flushed, he said.
— Journal staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!