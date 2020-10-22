Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis hires new assistant police chief

STURGIS | City Manager Daniel Ainslie announced Monday the Sturgis Police Department has hired Darin Pedneau as the city's new assistant police chief.

Pedneau will replace Assistant Police Chief Sean Briscoe, who recently retired.

Ainslie said Pedneau will begin his duties on Nov. 2.

Spearfish offers Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Police Department will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday by offering a collection drop box to help in reducing potentially dangerous controlled substances from homes.

The drop box is located at 225 W. Illinois Street and is accessible for people to anonymously drop off expired or unused prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medicines and vitamin supplements for destruction. No syringes or sharps are collected.

Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said all collected medications will be disposed of by law enforcement in accordance with state guidelines and the Drug Enforcement Administration.