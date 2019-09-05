Spearfish construction update
According to a release from the City of Spearfish concerning the ongoing reconstruction of Jackson Boulevard, installation of underground utilities was scheduled to begin on the east side of Main Street on Tuesday Sept. 3.
Traffic was to be switched from the east lanes to the west lanes on Main Street, while traffic on Jackson Boulevard will remain the same.
Top lift paving is tentatively scheduled to begin on the south side of Jackson Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 6.
Traffic will be switched from the south lanes to the north lanes starting at Main Street. Traffic on Jackson Boulevard east of Main Street will remain on the south side and traffic will transition from the south lanes to the north lanes on the west side of Main Street.
Museum seeks loan of dolls for temporary exhibit
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will open a new temporary exhibit on September 28, entitled “A World of Dolls” and is seeking dolls to be loaned for display in the exhibit.
“This exhibit is an expansion on a mini-exhibit we did three years ago, which was a huge success with visitors,” said Tri-State director Kristi Thielen. “We know there are many doll collectors and enthusiasts throughout the Hills area and we wanted to do a more expansive exhibit that would appeal to them.”
The museum archives include a large number of dolls from the first part of the 20th century, including classics like Shirley Temple dolls. “What we lack is dolls that became popular during the 50s, 60s and 70s,” said Thielen. “A Chatty Cathy, Betsey Wetsey or Mrs. Beasley doll would be terrific to add to the exhibit.”
The museum already possesses some dolls from the 1980s onward, including a Cabbage Patch doll, Barbie, GI Joe, Bratz doll, American Girl and Rainbow Brite.
Unlike items which are given to the museum’s permanent collections, artifacts provided for temporary exhibits are considered loans which are returned to the owner when the temporary exhibit closes. “A World of Dolls” would run September through January and then be replaced by another exhibit in February 2020.
For more information, call 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche.
Regional Health extends Sturgis Urgent Care hours
Urgent Care Services in Sturgis has expanded its hours and now serves patients seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for major holidays.
“The community of Sturgis spoke, and we listened. Urgent Care Services in Sturgis has seen significant growth over the past two years. We want to make sure the community has access to these services at times when it is most convenient for them,” said Sturgis Market President, Mark Schulte, in a Regional Health release.
In the past, Sturgis Urgent Care Services was open until 5 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Urgent Care Services in Sturgis is located within Regional Health Medical Clinic on Junction Avenue. Providers at Urgent Care Services can treat non-emergent issues such as fevers, rashes, sore throats, flu, possible broken bones or simple fractures, lacerations, ear and eye infections, stomach sickness, and routine physicals.
Walk-ins are always welcome; no appointment is necessary. Call 605-720-2600 or visit regionalhealth.org/urgent for more information.
September First Saturday topic: Historic Cattle Trails
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s Sept. 7 First Saturday Brunch will feature Richard Kaan’s presentation on historic cattle trails.
Kaan will speak about the political, environmental, and economic impacts and issues of the American westward expansion that affected the movement of millions of cattle from Texas to Eastern markets and Northern prairies. His appearance is sponsored by the S.D. Humanities Council.
The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all. For more information about this and other programs held at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, please call 605-723-1200 or visit thetristatemuseum.com.