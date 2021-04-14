Northern Hills briefs

Chili feed to benefit foundation

The Lead and Deadwood Chambers of Commerce have joined together to hold a chili feed fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, 1906 Deadwood Mountain Dr., in Deadwood.

A donation of $7 per person is suggested for all the chili you can sample. Proceeds will benefit the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation. For more information, contact the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce at 605-578-1876 or the Lead Chamber of Commerce at 605-584-1100.

Spearfish rec center offers new services

The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center has a new list of services and amenities for members, including an option for 24-hour indoor access, seven days a week, for 24-hour members.

The 24-hour membership access gives members who sign up for that feature access to the lobby, Lookout Room, which houses the cardio equipment, locker rooms and weight room.

Other changes include:

— One rate structure for water park memberships, indoor memberships, and rec center rentals.

— Waterpark members-only swim time from 11 a.m. to noon during waterpark season.