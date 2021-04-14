Northern Hills briefs

Chili feed to benefit foundation
The Lead and Deadwood Chambers of Commerce have joined together to hold a chili feed fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, 1906 Deadwood Mountain Dr., in Deadwood.
A donation of $7 per person is suggested for all the chili you can sample. Proceeds will benefit the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation. For more information, contact the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce at 605-578-1876 or the Lead Chamber of Commerce at 605-584-1100.
Spearfish rec center offers new services
The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center has a new list of services and amenities for members, including an option for 24-hour indoor access, seven days a week, for 24-hour members.
The 24-hour membership access gives members who sign up for that feature access to the lobby, Lookout Room, which houses the cardio equipment, locker rooms and weight room.
Other changes include:
— One rate structure for water park memberships, indoor memberships, and rec center rentals.
— Waterpark members-only swim time from 11 a.m. to noon during waterpark season.
— Contracted fitness instructors, allowing the facility to keep its classes fresh and offer a better variety of classes.
— New fitness equipment.
— A rock climbing wall.
— A new playground.
— A new summer rec format for ages 6-12, all-day option.
“We are excited to implement these changes for the community,” Brett Rauterkus, recreation facility superintendent, said. “We encourage people to stop in and find out more about the new features and programs.”
The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center is located at 122 Recreation Lane and can be reached at 605-722-1430. More information is available at https://www.cityofspearfish.com/288/Parks-Recreation-Forestry.
In addition, the Spearfish Parks and Recreation Department is currently hiring summer seasonal positions. The job postings and application are available at https://www.cityofspearfish.com/161/Career-Opportunities.
— Journal staff