Civil Air Patrol announces promotion of Spearfish member
The Civil Air Patrol Lookout Mountain Composite Squadron recently announced the promotion of Senior Member Shawn Bawden to Staff Sergeant.
The Civil Air Patrol created a non-commissioned officer (NCO) corps in 2013 to provide CAP commanders with access to the professional military skills, training, and experience of former NCOs.
Bawden served in the U.S. Army from 1996 to 2004, including a combat tour in Iraq. “NCOs are the backbone of the military, and I look forward to advising non-prior service members of CAP in the methods and procedures of military organization, leadership, and management,” Bawden said, in a release.
Bawden is also a member of the Spearfish Fire Department and is currently on assignment in Alaska where he is a public information officer on an incident management team.
For more information about the Civil Air Patrol, please visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com or sdwg.cap.gov.
Belle Fourche Arts Council announces Summer Concert Series
The Belle Fourche Arts Council has announced the lineup of performance groups to appear in its annual summer concert series at the Herrmann Park Bandshell.
The concert series kicks off on Saturday, July 6 at 2 p.m. with a performance by the city’s long-standing musical group: the Belle Fourche Cowboy Band. The second concert will take place on Wednesday, July 10 and feature The Pickers; the third concert is July 17 and is an appearance by Green Dolphin. On July 24, the Northern Hills Community Band performs, and the final concert of the season is set for July 31 and features The Center of the Nation Brass Quintet.
With the exception of the performance by the Cowboy Band which is a Saturday at 2 p.m., all concerts are Wednesday nights and begin at 7 p.m.
There is no admission charge for attending the concerts, although a free-will donation for the Arts Council is often taken at intermissions.
The City of Belle Fourche provides some seating but those who attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
The Belle Fourche Arts Council conducts the Summer Concert Series in July and the Plein Air Art event in September. For more information about the Belle Fourche Arts Council, please visit their Facebook page.
Sturgis nurse honored with DAISY Award
Maija Janes, BSN, a Registered Nurse at Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, has received the DAISY Award for her skill and compassion. Twice a year, a Sturgis nurse wins this honor, part of a national program to celebrate nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community.
She was nominated by a patient for the calm, caring presence she had during an emergency room visit. She stayed by the patient’s side and offered reassurance as she provided care, according to the Sturgis Hospital Patient and Family Advisory Council.
The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Visit regionalhealth.org/daisy to find a link to nominate a nurse.
Spearfish Economic Development attends Summer Market
Recognizing the attraction of Spearfish’s strong economic advantages — as well as the area’s outdoor recreation/active lifestyle appeal — the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) continues their strategic initiative to recruit additional outdoor product manufacturing companies to the Spearfish community.
As part of these efforts, SEDC Marketing Coordinator Laine Mitchell recently attended the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market trade show in Denver.
The Outdoor Retailer Summer Market is North America’s largest trade show in the outdoor industry, drawing attendees from throughout the world, including more than 600 exhibitors from a variety of industries including backpacking, camping, hiking, climbing, skiing, mountain biking and fly fishing.
“This show ignited conversations directly with key decision makers and influencers and gave us the opportunity to share the Spearfish story,” said Mitchell in a release. “Our participation was especially timely as MarketWatch recently recognized Spearfish as one of ‘The best little cities to live if you love the outdoors.’”
In addition to attending the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, SEDC has also placed strategic advertisements in numerous regional and national publications including the Summer 2019 issue of The Drake magazine. Founded in 1998, The Drake has become one of the premier fly fishing magazines and is sold in nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.
SEDC will also be participating in the International Fly Tackle Dealer tradeshow in Denver later this year.