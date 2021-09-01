Northern Hills briefs

Off-Road Rally set for Sept. 9

The city of Sturgis Rally and Events Department will present the 4th annual Sturgis Off-Road Rally from Sept. 9-12.

The event includes four days of activities including poker runs, barrel races, pole bending, social gatherings, the Director's Ride and navigation games. Registration for the Off-Road Rally is available online at officialsturgisevents.com. On-site check in begins at 8 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.

All off-road vehicles will need to be licensed. Temporary licensing will be available on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the Meade County building. Trail permits from the Black Hills National Forest will also be required. The permits can be purchased online or in person at the Big D Travel Center, located at Exit 32 in Sturgis.

For more information, visit officialsturgisevents.com.

Belle Fourche tire clean-up begins

The city of Belle Fourche's annual waste tire clean-up began Wednesday and will run through Dec. 3.