Sturgis and Meade County History Day
The 5th annual Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society's History Day, on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, will celebrate the 130th anniversary of Meade County.
The celebration kicks off with a social on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sturgis City Auditorium, near the intersection of Main Street and Junction Avenue in downtown Sturgis.
Booths with information on early Meade County post offices and communities, many of which no longer exist, will be open at the auditorium on Friday and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Area residents with a connection to these communities will share their photographs and stories.
Also on Saturday is a parade starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Sturgis.
At 11 a.m., Newell native and resident and former Black Hills area newspaper reporter and editor Tim Velder will present the first of two historical talks at The Local at 1064 Main St., in Sturgis.
Velder’s first talk, “Remember the Titans: Cold War on the Plains,” recounting the United States’ Titan missile defense program in western South Dakota in the late 1950s and 1960s, is set for 11 a.m.
Velder’s 1 p.m. presentation covers abandoned towns of eastern Butte County and central Meade County, from Acme to Zeona, and the people who worked to put them on the map.
“During the final homesteading land rush of the Great Plains, many communities sprang up on the prairies north of the Black Hills,” Velder said, in a SMCHS release. “These included postal stations, stores, saloons, schools and other businesses.”
Flag Day celebration
The Lawrence County Democratic Party is hosting a Flag Day celebration barbeque Saturday, June 15 in the Spearfish City Park South Shelter from 1-4 p.m.
Speakers will briefly present on the significance of the American flag and how citizens can work together so the values of liberty and freedom represented by the flag remain in place. All interested persons are invited; this event is free of charge.
Highway 85 work resumes
Crews this week resumed asphalt resurfacing on Highway 85 from the junction of Kinghorn Road in Butte County north to the junction of Old Highway 85 and on Highway 85 through the town of Buffalo.
In addition to asphalt resurfacing, crews will complete culvert repairs and install rumble strips and new pavement markings.
During the resurfacing operations, traffic will be reduced to one lane and directed through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays. An 18-foot width restriction will also be in place.
The prime contractor on this $8.6 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. from Fargo, N.D. The overall completion date for the project is July 19, 2019.
First Interstate Bank donations
Representatives from First Interstate Bank in Spearfish on June 7 presented a check for $10,000 to the Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation to help with the construction of a new playground at Jorgensen Park in Spearfish.
The Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation was created after Kenadi died in 2014 at age 5-½.
Due to a traumatic brain injury at birth, Kenadi was nonverbal and confined to a wheelchair. The foundation honors her memory through Butterfly Day programs at schools, improved handicapped access to restaurants and businesses, a special education scholarship at Black Hills State University, and playgrounds.
The foundation also runs Kenadi’s Closet, which provides a variety of therapy equipment for children with special needs to “test drive” before an expensive, nonrefundable purchase is made.
The all-inclusive Kenadi’s Playground at Jorgensen Park is a partnership between the foundation and the city of Spearfish.
The park, at 2351 N. Canyon St., will include sensory-rich play components including poured-in-place safety surfacing, accessible routes of travel throughout the structure, interactive auditory, visual and tactile play activities, a Rock N Raft and roofs providing shade.
“The playground is big because Kenadi loved to be outside and alongside her able-bodied peers, but there was really, other than holding her in our lap on the swing, there was no equipment that was accessible to her,” said Lori Deibert, Kenadi’s grandmother and the foundation’s public relations director.
“Even getting her to the playground because of the wood chips and shredded tires did not make access to the play area easy for us,” Deibert said.
In a release, First Interstate representative Jennifer Yackley said the bank is happy to help offset some of the expenses of building the playground.
“We have partnered with them since the beginning — through our jeans day fund donations, Kenadi’s Karnival, and the Hot Pink Out Basketball Night,” Yackley said. “Jorgensen Park will now be all-inclusive and will allow children of all abilities to be able to play together.”
On May 30 bank representatives presented $3,400 to the Friends of the Northern Hills Training Center to help with the purchase of one new Hoyer Lift.
Chris Davis, NHTC community relations coordinator, said the new lift will ensure safe transfers for clients and staff.
“Because some people use wheelchairs due to disability or age, they may not be able to support themselves when transferring between their chairs to bed or bath. The lift will help keep both the individual and our staff safe,” Davis said.
Pannin' for Gold at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a Family Fun Day on Sunday, June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. entitled “Pannin’ for Gold.” The day is sponsored by Runnings of Belle Fourche.
Families will see a special kids’ Powerpoint about gold and the Black Hills gold rush, then learn more about panning and try it themselves at a special “sluice” provided for the occasion.
There will also be a drawing for the book, “The Gold Rush: the Uses and Importance of Gold,” and a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and info about the gold rush, gold and panning. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $2 per person or free with museum membership but dads get in free in honor of Father’s Day. Reservations are strongly suggested; call 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.