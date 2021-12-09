Northern Hills briefs

Council discusses redistricting

The Sturgis City Council held a public discussion Monday regarding redistricting of voting wards.

Redistricting is required by the federal government every 10 years following the U.S. Census. According to a news release, the census showed growth in several areas of the city and redistricting is done to keep all voting wards equal in size and City Council representation. Sturgis has four wards with two City Council representatives in each ward.

Several mapping options were discussed Monday, and city staff recommended adoption of a map that "best uses geographical boundaries and meets all criteria set by the federal government for the number of residents in each ward," the news release said.

The City Council will hold a first reading to change voting wards on Dec. 20 with a second reading on Jan. 3. If approved, the new wards would go into effect Jan. 28.

The proposed ward maps are available on the city's website at sturgis-sd.gov.

Museum seeks volunteers

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche is growing, with more exhibits, programs, theatre, festivals and events each year. A hardy group of long-time volunteers helps the staff make all of this happen. But more volunteers are needed.

Fortunately, those interested in volunteering can choose from a variety of tasks; some that involve interacting with the public and some that do not.

One of these is serving as a front desk greeter. These volunteers provide information about the Tri-State Museum and the various things that visitors can do and see in the complex. They also answer travelers’ questions and direct them to the tourist information racks. These greeters work any day of the week and can choose either a morning or afternoon shift.

In summertime, greeters are stationed in the Johnny Spaulding Cabin. Information about the cabin is provided to these greeters, so they can answer visitor questions. As with greeters inside the complex, volunteers can serve in a morning or afternoon shift.

On the summer nights of Hometown Thursday, a greeter can work an evening shift and interact with the crowd that gathers. The summer planting of the complex’s gardens and containers provides another volunteer opportunity.

The Tri-State has 10 First Saturday Brunches each year. Volunteers who like to cook or bake are asked to provide baked goods or a hot dish to serve.

Cookies, bars or other sweets are also needed for special events such as the Autumn Tea in September, or Light Up the Night, in November.

“There really are a lot of different things a person could do to help the Tri-State thrive and grow,” Volunteer Coordinator Kim Reusaw said. “And this is an interesting place where fun things happen throughout the year!”

For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact the museum at 605-723-1200.

— Journal staff

