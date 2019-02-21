Geek Speak: Differences between Bees and Wasps
Are you able to tell the difference between a bee and a wasp? To the untrained eye these insects can look very similar, but to an entomologist, the differences are great.
Dr. Holly Downing, professor of biology at Black Hills State University, will take the audience of the next Geek Speak through the differences Thursday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall 110. The lecture is free to the public.
On campus it is not unusual to hear someone call the BHSU mascot a bee rather than what it actually is, Downing says. In over 20 years working with BHSU, she often jokes in passing with others trying to spread awareness of the difference.
“Both bees and wasps are beneficial insects,” Downing says, noting that each play their own essential role in the environment.
Downing explains, “Bees are important because they are pollinators and they produce wax and honey. Wasps, even though they’re not quite as economically important, are beneficial insects because they kill a lot of the insects that are pests.”
Wasps become a great way of controlling these pests in gardens rather than having to rely on chemical sprays and spreads, said Downing.
Confirming the ferocity of the BHSU mascot, Downing says stingers are unique to only the females of each species, and whereas a bee loses its barbed stinger after one use, a wasp can continue to sting after each use.
“You can actually handle these males in your bare hands and impress people because they look like their sisters,” Downing jokes.
Downing will also take the audience through the natural history of the yellow jacket and cover how the yellow jacket wasp is a native insect and the honeybee is actually an invasive insect from European decent.
Wasps have always been a point of interest for Downing. Specializing in wasp behavior, Downing began her research as a graduate student. Currently, she is studying and comparing nest architecture between invasive and native wasp species.
Sturgis Chamber Ribbon Cutting
The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house today (Thursday) from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Action for the Betterment of our Community at 1428 Short Track Road in Sturgis.
The new location also includes the Sturgis Afterschool Program. There will be projects on display from the kids and tours of the new facility.
Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center opens new mini-exhibit “Put Your Best Foot Forward”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will open a new mini-exhibit called “Put Your Best Foot Forward” on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. with a casual, through-the-day reception of beverages and cupcakes.
The exhibit highlights the history of shoes. It will include photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz about shoes and a take-home packet about the history of footwear. There will also be a variety of vintage and colorful shoes on display.
There is no admission charge to see this mini-exhibit or the rest of the museum and visitor center. “Put Your Best Foot Forward” will be up through April 8.
Pancake Supper to benefit Nisland family
The Newell Lions Club is hosting a Pancake Supper on Friday, March 8 at the Newell-Vale-Nisland Senior Citizen Center, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The supper is a benefit for the Jim Mickelson family, which lost two lambing sheds and more than 300 sheep in a Jan. 3 fire.
There will be a free will donation for the supper, as well as a silent auction and bake sale.
To submit items for the auction, call Neil Vollmer at 605-456-1055.
First Saturday Brunch is about Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s March 2 First Saturday Brunch will feature Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery. Root is a naturalist with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks at Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.
The brunch begins at 10 a.m. and is $5 per person or free with museum membership; the presentation is at 10:30 a.m. and is free to all.