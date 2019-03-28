Deadwood gaming numbers up for second month
According to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the February 2019 gaming handle showed an increase of 1.66 percent, with slot machine handle increasing by 1.01 percent when compared to February 2018.
The table game handle was up 10.77 percent when compared to February 2018 table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,429,179 in "free-play" for the month of February, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $6,594,612 for February 2019.
"Another great month for 2019,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "We continue to believe this begins a pattern of positive revenue growth for 2019.”
However, February's hotel occupancy rate was down when compared with the same month in 2018.
According to monthly data released on March 22 by Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 34.94 percent for February, a 2.83 percent decrease when compared with February 2018.
Deadwood hotel operators rented 319 less room nights than last February, Rodman said.
"Deadwood's February occupancy rate change was below the national February hotel occupancy increase of 0.7 percent," Rodman said.
“And Deadwood’s occupancy rate was well below the national hotel occupancy rate of 62.2 percent for February 2019."
Vietnam veterans to be honored
The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills National Cemetery and VA Black Hills Health Care System will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of Vietnam Veterans and the families who stood alongside them during a Vietnam War Commemoration 50th Anniversary event.
The event will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery Interment Shelter. The short ceremony will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans and each Vietnam Veteran and family members will receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin as part of the event.
All who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location; and family members of those veterans will be recognized.
Lapel pins will be presented in a dignified manner to each Vietnam Veteran or a family member during the event and include accompanying remarks to reflect the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice.
For more information contact Terry Corkins at 605-347-3830 or Teresa Forbes at 605-720-7451.
Rounds Staff to Visit Spearfish on April 2
Staff from the office of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) will visit Spearfish on Tuesday, April 2 to assist residents with any issues they may have dealing with federal agencies.
Staff members will be at Spearfish City Hall, 625 N. 5th St., in Spearfish from 2-4 p.m.
Questions or concerns regarding this visit can be directed to Senator Rounds’ Rapid City office at 605-343-5035, or by visiting rounds.senate.gov.