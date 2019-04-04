Spearfish street project under way
The first phase of the Jackson Boulevard rebuilding project in Spearfish began on April 1.
Jackson Boulevard, from 3rd Street to Meier Ave., will be impacted by street and utility reconstruction work from until Wednesday, May 1.
The shoulder of the westbound lane will be reduced. Pedestrian traffic on the Spearfish Creek walking path will be impacted from Jackson Blvd to W. Kansas Street.
Motorists are asked to be on the lookout for flaggers, construction workers & equipment adjacent to the roadway, construction equipment entering and exiting the work zone, as well as suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic. Motorists are also asked to slow down through the work zone.
Additional Information about the project can be found on the city’s website, or by calling the Building and Development office at 605-717-1114.
Highway 85 Bridge Work at Belle Fourche
Crews are scheduled to begin bridge repair work at the following locations along Highway 85 near Belle Fourche starting the week of April 8, 2019.
Bridges affected include spans of Belle Fourche River in Belle Fourche; Crow Creek, 2.7 miles north of Belle Fourche; Owl Creek, 11.6 miles north of Belle Fourche, and Indian Creek, 16.8 miles north of Belle Fourche.
Crews will be making repairs to the bridge decks, updating the guardrail and replacing asphalt surfacing. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place at all four locations.
Traffic on Highway 85, north of Belle Fourche, will be reduced to one lane at each bridge site and controlled with temporary traffic signals. Traffic on the Belle Fourche River bridge will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.
Motorists are asked to slow down in work zones and be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway.
The prime contractor on this $1.4 million project is PCi Roads, LLC from St. Michael, Minn. The overall completion date for the project is July 19, 2019.
Wilson seeks Lawrence County Democratic post
Bob Wilson has announced his candidacy for the chairmanship of the Lawrence County Democratic Party.
Wilson, a fourth-generation Lawrence County resident, has been active in local and state politics since the 1970s.
His experience includes working five years as a staff member for former Sen. Tom Daschle and a three-year stint as Meade County deputy state’s attorney. “While Democrats are outnumbered by Republicans by a healthy margin in Lawrence County, I believe it’s our responsibility to give the voters a choice and to foster a healthy, respectful debate on the issues facing South Dakota,” Wilson said in a release. “I will work to put forward the best candidates available to meet those goals.”
The election is set for Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m., at the Deadwood Visitors Center. All Lawrence County registered Democrats are eligible to vote.