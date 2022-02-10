Northern Hills briefs

Hinton named public works director

The Spearfish City Council approved Monday the hire of Kyle Hinton as the public works director, effective March 14.

“I am very honored to be offered this position and am excited to get going,” Hinton said.

Hinton has a master’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and has most recently served as project technical lead for Colorado Springs Utilities, a municipally owned utility. The role involved project management, developing designs, directing the work of staff, financial analysis and planning, mentoring new hires, promoting safety, and assessing community impact.

Hinton was hired to replace Brandy Kean, who resigned as the public works director in November 2021.

Deadwood election petitions due

Election petitions for mayor of Deadwood, two seats on the Lead-Deadwood School District Board of Education and two seats for the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District Board of Trustees must be filed no later than Feb. 25.

Election nominating petition forms are available on the South Dakota Secretary of State's website. Completed petitions must be delivered by 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Petitions for mayor may be filed at the City of Deadwood Finance Office, 102 Sherman Street in Deadwood. Petitions for board of education may be filed at Lead-Deadwood School District's Business Office, 320 S. Main Street in Lead. Petitions for the sanitary district may be filed at Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District #1's Business Office, 60 Crescent Drive in Deadwood.

Fun Day celebrates lava lamps

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will be hosting the February Family Fun Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, with a celebration of lava lamps

“Groovy Lava Lamps” will take a look at these 1960s cultural icons. The day will begin with a presentation for kids about the history and science of lava lamps. This will be followed by an experiment to create a mini lava jar and a drawing for a kid's lava lamp.

Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are helpful; call 605-723-1200.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

— Journal staff

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0