Spearfish Area Chamber raffle
SPEARFISH | Gary Andersen won $10,000 on Sept. 26 from the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce Fundraising Raffle.
Dorcie Dardis of Spearfish won $1,500, and Allen Weber of Belle Fourche won $1,000.
More than 500 tickets were sold. The winners were drawn at the September Gone Fishin’ Mixer held at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge.
The Chamber’s fundraising efforts contribute to projects outside the membership base. The raised funds supplement many programs, such as welcoming new residents and businesses, growing our future workforce, and serving as the voice of business on the local, regional and state levels.
Executive Director of the Chamber, Melissa Barth, said, “the board of directors and staff are extremely grateful for everyone’s support during our fundraiser. We all love what we do, and we couldn’t do it without the support of the community.”
Regional Health Clinic in Belle Fourche adds physician
BELLE FOURCHE | Bobbi Rae Thuen, M.D., board-certified Family Medicine Physician, joined Regional Health Medical Clinic on 13th Avenue in Belle Fourche last month.
“For the Belle Fourche community, having a full-time physician who understands rural health care and the needs of the community is exciting,” said Lana Grout, Director of Ambulatory Operations, in a release.
Originally from Minot, N.D., Thuen graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She spent the past three years working as the Medical Officer for Standing Rock Indian Health Services in Fort Yates, N.D.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association. Her practice focuses on taking care of all ages with a special interest in women's health, pediatrics and diabetes. Her patients comment on her thoroughness and ability to listen to their needs. Thuen and her husband, along with their young son, look forward to raising their horses and spending time on their land.
To learn more about Dr. Thuen or to schedule an appointment, visit www.regionalhealth.org or call the Regional Health Medical Clinic in Belle Fourche at 605-723-8970.
Belle Fourche Adult Prom
BELLE FOURCHE | The Second-Annual Adult Second Chance Prom, featuring a 1920s themed dinner, dancing and after-event is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, 19314 Helmer Road.
Festivities include a three-option buffet dinner, drinks, dancing, DJ, prom-style photos and an after-party following dinner.
Tickets are $40 per person plus fees and include the buffet, entertainment and after-arty.
Tickets may also be purchased just for the after-party for $10 per person online prior to event and open to the public, $15 at the door.
The after-dinner party begins at 8 p.m.
Dress in 1920s Prohibition Style attire encouraged for both the dinner and after-party.
There will be silent and live auctions all benefiting causes in the Northern Black Hills. Cabins available at venue for overnight stay: Contact Allison Besler at Besler's Cadillac Ranch via their website.
Tables are open seating for dinner. Tables may be sponsored by local businesses by emailing ggblackhills@gmail.com.
Deadwood hotel occupancy up in August
DEADWOOD | Deadwood hotels' occupancy rates trended up in August when compared with August 2018 numbers. According to monthly data released by Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 73.69 percent for August 2019, which is a 1.63 percent increase when compared with August 2018.
"Deadwood’s hotels fared better than did Deadwood gaming in August,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "The higher Deadwood hotel occupancy rate equated to 545 more room nights than last August.
"Deadwood's August occupancy rate increase also beat the national August hotel occupancy, which remained flat with last year," Rodman added. “Also, Deadwood’s occupancy rate was above the national hotel occupancy rate of 71.4 percent for August 2019."
“Literary Tea” hostesses announce their chosen books
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s Oct. 19 autumn tea is themed “A Literary Tea,” and hostesses have announced the titles of the books which will be at the center of their individual tables. These books will also serve as inspiration for their table settings.
Hostesses and their books include the following: Laura Bennett, The Desert Rose by McMurtry; Becky Blomberg, Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll; Mary Buchholz, Jewels by Danielle Steele; Wilma Dick, Cinderella by the Brothers Grimm; Judy Farris, A Cold Dish by Craig Johnson; Charlotte Fladmoe, Trustee from the Tool Room by Nevil Shute; Jean Helmer, Roots Grow Deep and Strong by Belle Fourche Writers; Judy Howard, The Bible; Connie Husband, The Help by Kathryn Stockett; Holly Moseley, Pasque Petals, by regional poets; Ree Reich, Trumpet of the Swan by E. B. White, and Kristi Thielen, The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Anderson.
The annual autumn tea serves as a fundraiser for the museum and visitor center. This year’s theme was chosen to highlight the institution’s support for reading and literacy.
“We also hope that those interested in attending will examine the books to be highlighted and may choose to buy a ticket because a favorite book is one of those selected,” said Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center Director Kristi Thielen.
Tickets to the tea are on sale now and are $20. Pre-registration and purchase is strongly suggested; last year’s tea sold out all of its 12 eight-person tables.
Tickets may be purchased at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche. Although ticket sales cannot be done by credit card over the phone, it is possible to call and reserve a ticket or tickets. The phone number of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is 605-723-1200.