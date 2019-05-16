Comfort Pillows project
Members of the Whitewood Chamber of Commerce will present Comfort Pillows to law enforcement officers as part of the Chamber's 2019 Ambassador Project on Friday, May 17 at 1 p.m., in front of the Whitewood Library, 1201 Ash St.
The pillows are to be used when officers have to place a child in their car. The pillows, each with a pocket for a book, were made by ladies from Whitewood, Sturgis, Spearfish, and Belle Fourche.
Whitewood Elementary School students, ladies who made the pillows, and Whitewood Chamber of Commerce members will present the pillows to officers from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Butte County Sheriff and Meade County Sheriff, and the Whitewood Police Dept. The Highway Patrol will be given enough pillows to furnish every SD Highway Patrol car in Western South Dakota.
Sturgis student accepts Annapolis appointment
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced Gavin West, a senior at Sturgis Brown High School, has received and accepted a fully qualified offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.
West is the son of Patrick and Cassandra West of Piedmont, and he is the brother of Justice West, who also received a nomination from Rounds and currently attends the Naval Academy.
“I congratulate Gavin on working hard to get into the Naval Academy,” said Rounds, in a release.
“After watching his brother get accepted to the Naval Academy and visiting Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Gavin felt called to serve his country. In addition to being an outstanding athlete — he plays varsity football, basketball, baseball and track — he is a bright student who is a member of the National Honor Society. He and his family should be very proud. We wish Gavin all the best at the Naval Academy," Rounds said.
“I am honored to have received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and I am very excited to start my career as a midshipman,” said West. “Attending the Naval Academy has been a goal of mine for many years and I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family, friends and community, and I look forward to commissioning as a Naval Officer in the U.S. Navy.”
Each year, Sen. Rounds is able to nominate a select group of eligible students from South Dakota to attend the nation’s four service academies: The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.
History at High Noon
The Sturgis Arts Council History at High Noon presentation "Bob Lee-Revisited," is May 17 at 12 noon at the Sturgis Community Center's Meade room.
David Super will be reading a paper titled "Companies of the Damned" that Lee, longtime newspaper reporter and editor in Sturgis, gave at a history conference.
Super, who started his journalism career in Sturgis, said the paper is an interesting story and one that he helped research for Lee, who would have been 99 on May 28.
After this program History at High Noon will be taking a hiatus for the summer. New programs will start in October.
First Saturday Brunch: WW1 Anti-German Feeling in America
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s June 1 First Saturday Brunch will feature Ken Vogele speaking on Anti-German Feeling in America.
Vogele is an historian who has done considerable research on the American hostility toward Germans and German-Americans during the WW1 period; this is the focus of his presentation.
The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all.
For more information about this and other programs at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, please call 605-723-1200 or visit the website at thetristatemuseum.com.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.