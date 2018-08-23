First Saturday Brunch
The Sept. 1 First Saturday Brunch at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will feature a presentation by Jan Cerney on “Black Hills Gold Rush Towns.”
Cerney is the author of two volumes of history about these Gold Rush towns, both published by Arcadia. Her books will be on sale in the museum book store following the presentation.
The brunch will be served at 10 a.m. and is $5 per person or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all.
For more information about this First Saturday Brunch and other programs at the Tri-State, please call 605-723-1200 or visit the website at thetristatemuseum.com.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
Kool Deadwood Nites
Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for four days full of classic cars, music and fun, including parades, show-and-shines and concerts.
Registration of cars will be held at Deadwood’s Welcome Center at 501 Main St. Kool Deadwood Nites registered cars only will have a section of the Lower Main Street parking lot at the Welcome Center for registration on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 23-25.
Registrants can continue to park throughout the event at the History and Information Center too.
Auction vehicle check-in at Elkhorn Ridge Resort, exit 17/I-90 on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact McPherson Auction & Realty at 605-484-1781 or 605-381-1594.
The Classic Car Auction is held at Deadwood Mountain Grand, Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The auction begins each day at 9 a.m. with memorabilia.
The Deadwood Police Department asks that you please refrain from doing burn-outs during the parade on Sunday, August 26.
Race fans will have a chance to meet World of Outlaws sprint car driver and 2018 Knoxville Nationals champion Brad Sweet, on Friday at 11 a.m at the NAPA Tool Trailer at the Deadwood Welcome Center. On Saturday, at 1 p.m., meet NHRA NAPA Funny Car driver Ron Capps.
The Main Street Entertainment this year will feature The Grass Roots on August 23, The Lettermen on August 24, and The Box Tops on August 25.
Sunday evening’s concert is at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. The Happy Together Tour is a ticketed event.
An additional day of free concerts is held in conjunction with the Sturgis Mustang Rally. Mustang Monday, on August 27, is held in the Days of ’76 Event Complex and headlined by Jay & The Americans and The Happenings.
Keep up with happenings on the Deadwood Facebook page, or call 800-999-1876 for more information.