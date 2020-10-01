Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood's August hotel numbers fall slightly

DEADWOOD | Hotel occupancy rates for August in Deadwood fell by just 8.43% when compared to August 2020, data from the city's Finance Office shows.

According to monthly data, the hotel occupancy rate for August 2020 came in at 65.26%. Deadwood hotels rented 31,154 rooms this August, which is down 5,806 rooms when compared to August 2019.

"Unfortunately, Deadwood’s hotel business continues to recover slower than our gaming revenues,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “While Deadwood saw strong numbers for the Sturgis Rally and Kool Deadwood Nites events, they were still below last year’s occupancy numbers.”

"Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate fared better than the national hotel occupancy decrease of 31.7% and the overall occupancy rate of 48.6%.

District 31 candidate forum planned for Oct. 15

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a candidate forum for the District 31 House and Senate races from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at High Plains Western Heritage Center, 825 Heritage Drive, in Spearfish.