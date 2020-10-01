Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood's August hotel numbers fall slightly
DEADWOOD | Hotel occupancy rates for August in Deadwood fell by just 8.43% when compared to August 2020, data from the city's Finance Office shows.
According to monthly data, the hotel occupancy rate for August 2020 came in at 65.26%. Deadwood hotels rented 31,154 rooms this August, which is down 5,806 rooms when compared to August 2019.
"Unfortunately, Deadwood’s hotel business continues to recover slower than our gaming revenues,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “While Deadwood saw strong numbers for the Sturgis Rally and Kool Deadwood Nites events, they were still below last year’s occupancy numbers.”
"Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate fared better than the national hotel occupancy decrease of 31.7% and the overall occupancy rate of 48.6%.
District 31 candidate forum planned for Oct. 15
SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a candidate forum for the District 31 House and Senate races from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at High Plains Western Heritage Center, 825 Heritage Drive, in Spearfish.
District 31 encompasses all of Lawrence County and a portion of southern Butte County. House candidates are Republicans Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald, and Democrat Brooke Abdullah. Republican Senate candidate Timothy Johns is unopposed.
Questions for the candidates are being accepted in advance, by emailing director@spearfishchamber.org.
Leadership Spearfish installs Story Walk
SPEARFISH | Leadership Spearfish class of 2020 recently installed a Story Walk along the recreation path between Jorgensen Park and Evans Park.
According to the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, a Story Walk is a series of locally-made podiums placed along the path. In each podium, one or two pages of a children's book is placed.
Leadership Spearfish partnered with the Grace Balloch Friends of the Library, who will manage the changing of the books. The class of 2020 donated $1,100 for a future book fund to assist with the Story Walk.
— Journal staff
