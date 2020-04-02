NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Matthews Opera House events rescheduled
The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish has rescheduled concerts and events to later this fall, but its gallery is still open for limited hours. As of March 26, gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Extra cleaning and sanitizing measures are in place and no more than 10 visitors at a time are allowed in the gallery.
Additionally the Matthews has set up a virtual tour of the gallery, where the Community Art Show 2020 is now on display. Dozens of paintings, sketches, fiber art, photos, mixed media and sculpture are in this year’s show.
See the show at matthewsopera.com/community-art-show-2020-virtual-gallery/.
Tri-State Museum offers activity packets for kids
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center has a selection of 59 take-home packets for kids, which were created for Family Fun Days or exhibits. Each packet includes an information sheet about the topic; a puzzle, quiz, activity or worksheets; two coloring sheets and a related craft.
Museum staff are willing to mail packets of choice for free. Simply respond to this email or email kristi@bellefourche.org or call 605-723-1200.
Topics include: dinosaurs, panning for gold, bats, kites, birds, money, volcanoes, sharks, butterflies, dolls, cars, clouds, gadgets and gizmos, constellations, rocks and minerals, jewelry, horses, airplanes, genetics, stained glass, eyes and vision, creepy creatures, owls, several different Thanksgiving and Christmas packets, hearts, communication, caves, detective work, archaeology, candy, 4th of July, St. Patrick’s Day, light and color, skeletons, magic, dogs, turkeys, masks, trees, fairytales and folktales, haunted houses, back to school, cooking, snow sports, fairy houses, western movies and TV shows and art.
Most packets are geared toward kids in 2nd-4th grades, but can be enjoyed by older students as well. Younger students may still find them enjoyable, with help from a sibling or an adult.
“We want to help you provide education and entertainment for house-bound kids during these difficult times,” said director Kristi Thielen. “We miss seeing families at our programs and events and look forward to when they can visit us again.”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Sturgis Area Arts Council events canceled
According to an email from the Sturgis Area Arts Council, all scheduled events for April have been canceled over concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus).
This includes the Armchair Travelers Book Club and the monthly meeting of the Sturgis Area Arts Council on April 2, Bookshelf Journeyers Book Club on April 16, and the History at High Noon presentation on April 17.
