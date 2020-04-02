NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matthews Opera House events rescheduled

The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish has rescheduled concerts and events to later this fall, but its gallery is still open for limited hours. As of March 26, gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Extra cleaning and sanitizing measures are in place and no more than 10 visitors at a time are allowed in the gallery.

Additionally the Matthews has set up a virtual tour of the gallery, where the Community Art Show 2020 is now on display. Dozens of paintings, sketches, fiber art, photos, mixed media and sculpture are in this year’s show.

See the show at matthewsopera.com/community-art-show-2020-virtual-gallery/.

Tri-State Museum offers activity packets for kids

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center has a selection of 59 take-home packets for kids, which were created for Family Fun Days or exhibits. Each packet includes an information sheet about the topic; a puzzle, quiz, activity or worksheets; two coloring sheets and a related craft.

Museum staff are willing to mail packets of choice for free. Simply respond to this email or email kristi@bellefourche.org or call 605-723-1200.