Northern Hills briefs

Other activities include an archeological dig box, activity tables, discovery boxes and a dress-up trunk inside the museum.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host additional Hometown Thursday events on July 22 and July 29.

Concert in the Park scheduled for Wednesday

The Belle Fourche Arts Council will host a concert at Herrmann Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring the band "Black Sheep and the Shepherd."

According to a news release, there is no admission charge for the concert, but a free-will offering will be taken. Donations assist the Arts Council to provide the concert series and a scholarship award for a Belle Fourche student.

The Congregational Church will also serve ice cream at the concerts, for a free-will offering.

Some chairs are provided but those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, the news release said.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the Belle Fourche Recreation Center. A decision to move the concert is typically made at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Arts Council and the summer concerts, call 605-723-1200.