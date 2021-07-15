Northern Hills briefs

Bueno named Finance Officer of the Year
Sturgis Finance Officer Fay Bueno was recently named Finance Officer of the Year by the South Dakota Municipal League.
Bueno has served the city of Sturgis for more than 14 years. She also served 11 years as finance officer for the city of Whitewood prior to coming to Sturgis.
As finance officer, Bueno oversees the city's $22 million budget and financial compliance with state and federal laws. Bueno supervises four employees in the finance office, which includes water and utility bills, accounts payable and receivable, inventory control at Sturgis Liquor, the Motorcycle Rally's vendor license payments and payroll.
Bueno also serves on the board for Sturgis United Way. She was recognized by the Sturgis City Council on July 6.
Hometown Thursday features '32 Below'
Today's Hometown Thursday in Belle Fourche will feature Fargo, North Dakota's country-rock band "32 Below" on the stage at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Avenue, from 6:30 pm. to 9:30 p.m.
The event includes food vendors, beer sales, craft vendors, corn hole and lawn games. Children can enjoy free train rides, an inflatable, gold panning and crafts.
Other activities include an archeological dig box, activity tables, discovery boxes and a dress-up trunk inside the museum.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host additional Hometown Thursday events on July 22 and July 29.
Concert in the Park scheduled for Wednesday
The Belle Fourche Arts Council will host a concert at Herrmann Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring the band "Black Sheep and the Shepherd."
According to a news release, there is no admission charge for the concert, but a free-will offering will be taken. Donations assist the Arts Council to provide the concert series and a scholarship award for a Belle Fourche student.
The Congregational Church will also serve ice cream at the concerts, for a free-will offering.
Some chairs are provided but those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, the news release said.
In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the Belle Fourche Recreation Center. A decision to move the concert is typically made at 6 p.m.
For more information about the Arts Council and the summer concerts, call 605-723-1200.
Main Street Initiative meeting set for July 29
The Deadwood Main Street Initiative Committee and Deadwood Historic Preservation will hold a public meeting July 29 at the Springhill Suites meeting room to review findings and recommendations from Roger Brooks International.
The meeting begins at 11 a.m. Roger Brooks International has been assessing future improvements for Deadwood with visits in 2014 and 2016. Consultants from the company will be visiting Deadwood July 28-29 to conduct an overview of needs for the city.
For more information, contact Bill Pearson at Main Street Initiative by emailing billypearson7@live.com or by phone at 605-920-1240.
