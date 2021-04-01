Northern Hills briefs

Spearfish early voting available
Early voting for the Ward 2 seat on the Spearfish City Council and the Spearfish School District 40-2 is available through April 12 at the City Finance Office.
Voters can cast their early ballots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election day is April 12, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spearfish Senior Center, 1306 10th Street.
Candidates for the Ward 2 City Council seat are Scott Hourigan, Rob Herrmann and Drew Dalton. Candidates for the school board are Elliot Rayman, Ellen Piocek, Nancy Roberts, Daniel Hartman, Nathan Hoogshagen and T.J. Ewing.
Spring cleanup set for April 23-25
The city of Spearfish is offering free cleanup days at the Restricted Use Site from April 23 through April 25. According to the city, fees are waived for both Spearfish and Lawrence County residents.
The Restricted Use Site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 910 Camp Comfort Road in Spearfish.
Items accepted during the cleanup are appliances and furniture with refrigerator and freezer doors removed prior to arrival, shingles, metal and iron, batteries, trees and branches, gas and diesel powered items with all fluids drained, water heaters, and wood and sheet rock. Tires without rims and appliances with Freon will also be accepted for a fee.
Items that are not accepted include clothing, household garbage, paint, hazardous or toxic waste, insulation, plastic, treated wood, barrels and Styrofoam.
For those needing assistance, the city said crews will offer residential pickup service on April 22 for residents within the Spearfish city limits. Pickup is limited to three items and applies to items such as furniture, appliances without freon, weed eaters and lawn mowers. The city said fliuds must be removed from all items and be out on the curb by 7 a.m. April 22.
Curbside pickup must be scheduled in advance. Scheduling will begin Monday and run through 12 p.m. April 21. To schedule a pickup, call Spearfish Utility Services at 605-642-1325 or Spearfish Public Works at 605-642-1333.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff