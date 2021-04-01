Northern Hills briefs

Spearfish early voting available

Early voting for the Ward 2 seat on the Spearfish City Council and the Spearfish School District 40-2 is available through April 12 at the City Finance Office.

Voters can cast their early ballots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election day is April 12, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spearfish Senior Center, 1306 10th Street.

Candidates for the Ward 2 City Council seat are Scott Hourigan, Rob Herrmann and Drew Dalton. Candidates for the school board are Elliot Rayman, Ellen Piocek, Nancy Roberts, Daniel Hartman, Nathan Hoogshagen and T.J. Ewing.

Spring cleanup set for April 23-25

The city of Spearfish is offering free cleanup days at the Restricted Use Site from April 23 through April 25. According to the city, fees are waived for both Spearfish and Lawrence County residents.

The Restricted Use Site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 910 Camp Comfort Road in Spearfish.