NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Historic Publication Fund
DEADWOOD | The City of Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Commission believes great books are the lifeblood of any historic community. Therefore, it is beneficial to have a program to assist in the publication of well-written, well-researched books on Deadwood and Black Hills history.
The objective of the program is to financially assist publication projects with funding for upfront cost to publish a book(s) on the history of Deadwood and/or the Black Hills. To be eligible for the Historic Publication Fund the book(s) must relate to the history of Deadwood and/or the Black Hills. Preference will be given to authors from Deadwood first, followed by authors from Western South Dakota, South Dakota, and then the surrounding states.
The Historic Publication Fund is a partnership between Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission and the applicant. This partnership offers an interest-free advance on funds to assist with upfront printing costs. The maximum amount available per applicant is $5,000.
In order to be considered, applications must be delivered to the Deadwood Historic Preservation Office located at 108 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732, on or before April 15, by 4 p.m.
Questions should be directed to Kevin Kuchenbecker, Historic Preservation Officer, kevin@cityofdeadwood.com or Bonny Anfinson, Program Coordinator, bonny@cityofdeadwood.com or 605-578-2082.
The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission is organized to promote a comprehensive program of historic preservation including the use and conservation of historic resources for education, inspiration, pleasure, and enrichment of the citizens in Deadwood and visitors to the area. For more information on the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, please visit cityofdeadwood.com or call 605-578-2082.
History events in Deadwood
The March 19 Preservation Thursday program is Homestake Water System, Past and Present.
Curt Betcher will present a program on the Homestake water system which was first constructed in the early 1880s by the Homestake Mine.
Water was required in larger quantities for expansion of Homestake and other mines in the Lead-Deadwood area.
George Hearst purchased the mine in the late 1870s and knew that much more water was needed. Homestake constructed over 30 miles of wood flume gravity-fed systems from as far away as the north tributary of Rapid Creek. The flume system was replaced in the 1910s with clay tile pipe.
A pump station was added to pump water from Spearfish Creek to Whitewood Creek.
You have free articles remaining.
The system is still in use under the ownership of the Lead Sanitation District. It supplies all the water to the Lead-Deadwood area.
The program takes place at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. 12 p.m. Admission by donation.
Quilting workshop
On March 21 Celebrate National Quilting Day and discover how quilting became a popular pastime for South Dakota and Deadwood residents.
Participants will learn about the South Dakota Star pattern and its importance in Lakota history, create quilting patterns, and learn the basics of sewing together quilt pieces. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6. Program takes place at Days of '76 Museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fees are $6 for members and $11 for non-members plus tax. Reservations required.
Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Lego Contest in Lead
LEAD | The Lead-Deadwood Arts Center will be sponsoring its 16th Annual Free LEGO Contest on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Lead-Deadwood High School, 320 S. Main St., in Lead.
Registration will take place from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Participants should create a LEGO sculpture at home and enter it in the contest. Judging will be based on creativity and originality, so the fewer LEGO kit parts used, the better.
Grade categories will be Pre-K, 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8, and high school and up. Awards will be given for the top three in each category.
There is no pre-registration, just arrive between 6-6:30 with your entry. The event is open to all and will be held in conjunction with the Family Fun Night-STEAM Night sponsored by the Lead-Deadwood PTO and STEAMwerks.
Special thanks to CAI Construction which has been sponsoring this event the past 15 years.
Participation prizes for all who enter. For more information, call 605-584-1461.