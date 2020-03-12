NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission is organized to promote a comprehensive program of historic preservation including the use and conservation of historic resources for education, inspiration, pleasure, and enrichment of the citizens in Deadwood and visitors to the area. For more information on the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, please visit cityofdeadwood.com or call 605-578-2082.

History events in Deadwood

The March 19 Preservation Thursday program is Homestake Water System, Past and Present.

Curt Betcher will present a program on the Homestake water system which was first constructed in the early 1880s by the Homestake Mine.

Water was required in larger quantities for expansion of Homestake and other mines in the Lead-Deadwood area.

George Hearst purchased the mine in the late 1870s and knew that much more water was needed. Homestake constructed over 30 miles of wood flume gravity-fed systems from as far away as the north tributary of Rapid Creek. The flume system was replaced in the 1910s with clay tile pipe.

A pump station was added to pump water from Spearfish Creek to Whitewood Creek.

