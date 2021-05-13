Northern Hills cities, counties prepare for medical pot

Communities and counties in the Northern Hills are beginning to take the first steps to prepare for the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, which goes into effect July 1.
The city of Deadwood will hear a second reading of an ordinance Monday that will prohibit the possession or ingestion of cannabis on public transportation, in public places or any place open to the public.
The provision would be added to Deadwood's larger ordinance that governs other acts that are prohibited in public — including nudity in public, touching exotic dancers, refusing entry to police officers, and urinating in public.
According to news reports, City Attorney Quentin Riggins told the Deadwood City Council the proposed ordinance is the first of several that the city will have to address as medical marijuana becomes legal in South Dakota.
The Sturgis City Council will hear the first reading Monday of a proposed ordinance to regulate medical marijuana within the city limits. As of Wednesday, a draft of the ordinance has not been publicly released.
The Lawrence County Commission held a discussion this past Tuesday on a temporary ordinance delaying the issuance of licenses and permits for medical marijuana businesses until the South Dakota Department of Health has created regulations for medical marijuana.
The state Health Department is responsible for implementing a secure web-based patient verification system by Oct. 29 and a patient registry system by Nov. 18. These systems ensure patients and caregivers are accurately identified and that only verified patients and caregivers have access to medical marijuana.
The Lawrence County Commission is expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance on May 25. If that schedule is maintained, the first reading of the ordinance would also occur May 25, with the second reading on June 8.
The Meade County Commission heard from Deputy State's Attorney Ken Chleborad on April 27 about the difficulties facing county government in implementing local regulations for "medical cannabis establishments."
Municipal and county governments are able to regulate marijuana cultivation facilities, cannabis testing facilities, product manufacturing facilities and dispensaries. The new law also allows local governments to require facilities to obtain local licenses, permits or registration to operate, Chleborad said.
The county could also require certain location restrictions on where these businesses can be located and charge fees. The restrictions on permits, licenses and registration would only be applicable on county land, not for municipalities. Cities and towns would have to create their own processes, Chleborad said.
Meade County's ordinance is expected to be heard by the end of May, prior to the July 1 legalization of medical marijuana.
