Northern Hills cities, counties prepare for medical pot

Communities and counties in the Northern Hills are beginning to take the first steps to prepare for the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, which goes into effect July 1.

The city of Deadwood will hear a second reading of an ordinance Monday that will prohibit the possession or ingestion of cannabis on public transportation, in public places or any place open to the public.

The provision would be added to Deadwood's larger ordinance that governs other acts that are prohibited in public — including nudity in public, touching exotic dancers, refusing entry to police officers, and urinating in public.

According to news reports, City Attorney Quentin Riggins told the Deadwood City Council the proposed ordinance is the first of several that the city will have to address as medical marijuana becomes legal in South Dakota.

The Sturgis City Council will hear the first reading Monday of a proposed ordinance to regulate medical marijuana within the city limits. As of Wednesday, a draft of the ordinance has not been publicly released.